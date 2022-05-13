Prep roundup: Woodbury Central Maddie Schultz, Akron-Westfield's Natalie Nielsen places in Top 3 at golf regional

DUNLAP, Iowa — Woodbury Central senior Maddie Schultz tied with Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller on Friday in a Class 1A golf regional at Dunlap Golf Course.

Schultz and Miller each turned in 18-hole scores of 95, while Akron-Westfield’s Natalie Nielsen was third at 96.

Kenzi Joy was fifth with a 100.

The Westerners were the team medalist with a score of 402, while the Wildcats were second at 422.

Hinton placed fourth at 445. Mia Fleckenstein led the Blackhawks with a 103.

Missouri Valley regional: West Monona placed second with a team score of 491.

Sage Minnihan was third with a 91.

Josie McCluskey of Westwood was eighth at 100.

