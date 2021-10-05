Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuyler Warren, East's Drake Anderson qualify for state golf meet

SIOUX CITY — Schuyler Warren and Drake Anderson have been golfing together since they were both 11 years old.

The two area seniors will get to play together in one more high school golf tournament.

Warren, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior, and Anderson, who goes to East, qualified for the state golf tournament Tuesday at the Class 4A regional meet, held at Whispering Creek.

Warren was the area’s highest scorer, carding an 18-hole score of 77. That gave him a tie for second place, along with Waukee Northwest’s Caden McEnroe.

The 77 was good for 5-over-par, two strokes behind Brock Seiser of Waukee, who won the tournament.

Warren started his round on hole No. 4, and he started it off with a par. He went par, bogey, birdie, bogey, bogey to start his round, then settled in with four straight pars.

The Warriors senior ended his round with three pars and a double bogey.

Anderson’s score, meanwhile, was a fifth-place 78, but since the other two golfers qualified as a team, the Black Raiders senior qualified by being an individual qualifier.

Anderson started off his 10 a.m. round on the first tee box, and he carded a 38 on the front nine. He had seven pars and two bogeys.

He shot a 40 on the back nine, with five pars and four bogeys.

“I kept the ball in play, and that’s what it really came down to,” Anderson said. “I hit fairways and greens. That set me up for success.”

Warren makes the cut

Going into his morning tee shot, Warren refused to let himself think about how the previous two state-qualifying tournaments went.

He nearly missed the cut as a sophomore and a junior, and he knew he was good enough to become a participant at the state meet.

“It means a lot (to qualify,)” Warren said. “I missed out the last couple, but it’s all right, it feels good to get it done this year. I tried not to think about it too much. I really never let that come into my head at all.”

Warren came into the meet calm and collected, and tried not to take the day seriously.

Sure, he wanted to either qualify or win, but if he took his round too seriously, he knew the pressure could get to him.

Warren’s season started “iffy,” because of his mentality. He knew he had the tools to make a turnaround. He just had to change the way he approached the game between the ears.

“I had to tell myself not to worry about the little stuff,” Warren said. “I had to tell myself I’ve done this before. I had to gain my confidence back.”

Warren had to take that mentality day by day. It couldn’t be a one-time process. And, he carried that from his sluggish start to the season, all the way to his accomplishment on Tuesday.

He didn’t keep score when he played. He didn’t think about the situational things about golf.

He simply learned to enjoy playing golf.

Anderson: It’s a bittersweet feeling

Anderson is glad he gets to return to the state tournament. He wished his teammates would be playing with him next week.

“I wanted the team walking out of here with the tickets, but I mean, it’s still exciting and disappointing at the same time,” Anderson said. “We had too many high numbers out here today. We had to limit it.”

The Black Raiders fell short one year to the day after qualifying for state last year, scoring a 333. That was good for fourth place, but East fell one stroke behind third-place West Des Moines Valley.

The Tigers clinched that final spot for state, behind tournament co-champions Waukee and Waukee Northwest. The Warriors and Wolves both shot 316.

“I feel really bad for our guys, but we’re really happy for Drake,” East co-coach Brian Drent said. “That happens in sports. It’s like getting beat in the last possession of a football game or by a last-second shot in basketball. You feel the same way.

“There’s 100 different things that could have gone differently for our guys, and when it was that close, it’s natural to second guess some things,” Drent added.

The Black Raiders qualified for the state meet last fall with a team score of 324 for third place at Whispering Creek, and with that score, they made the cut for the team to go to state. It was the first time since 2002 that the Black Raiders had qualified.

Other area scores

Bishop Heelan: The Crusaders placed sixth with a 326, good for 48-over par. Shane Sanderson (82) and Jack White (83) had the Top 2 scores for their team.

SB-L: The Warriors were seventh at 339. Parker Lutgen had the Warriors’ No. 2 score at 82.

Le Mars: Cole Brownmiller led the Bulldogs with a 79, while Dylan Susemihl shot an 88. Overall, the Bulldogs were a 70-over 358.

North: The Stars were 11th, scoring a 379. Will Mogensen led the Stars with an 89, while Blake Maas had 92.

West: The Wolverines didn’t turn in a team score, but Christian Lane and Sam Dattolico both needed 95 shots to get through their round.

SDHSAA state meet

Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen were the area’s top placing finishers after 36 holes of golf Monday and Tuesday at the Class A state meet in Madison.

Both Collette and Hansen carded 36-hole scores of 164, good for 10th place. Colette shot a 77 on Tuesday, while Hansen had an 81.

Beresford’s Blake Maas had a 166, finishing in 12th.

Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian won the title with a score of 155.

The Tanagers placed third as a team with a score of 681. Trey Hansen shot an 82, T.J. Tracy turned in an 84 and Ben Burbach had a 94.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.