Sioux City East's Ethan Spier wins MRAC Conference Golf Tournament

The Black Raiders also golfed on Monday at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, and Spier shot a 68.

His Tuesday round started off in bumpy fashion, as he bogeyed the first hole and shot two over on hole number three. But he soon settled in, and finished with four birdies on the day.

“He had a little bit of a hiccup on the last hole, but this is his home course,” East coach Brian Drent said. “He’s been playing really well. He played great yesterday up in Orange City, so I’m just incredibly happy. He works incredibly hard, and he’s just a student of the game. I’m just happy he got an opportunity his senior year to finish with a championship.

“For him to finally break through today was really a neat deal for him. It’s his senior year, it’s his home course, and he’s here every single day. He made it interesting, but I’m still very happy for him.”

One of Spier’s close friends on the course is Sergeant Bluff senior Schuyler Warren, who finished third overall on Tuesday with a score of 80. Warren won the conference tournament last season, and although the two are currently MRAC rivals, Spier is hoping that the two of them can team up soon.