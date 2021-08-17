Sioux City North boys golf beats West, Council Bluffs Lincoln in season-opening triangular

SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys golf team started its season strong on Tuesday, winning a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course that involved West and Council Bluffs Lincoln.

The Stars won the team competition by shooting a collective 321, beating Lincoln by 76 strokes.

The Wolverines placed in third, getting a 446.

Stars sophomore Blake Maas was the tournament’s medalist, as he carded an 18-hole score of 71.

Maas’ lowest score during an 18-hole round last season was an 81, and he averaged an 88 throughout 2020.

That put him 5-over-par on the Sun Valley course. Maas shot a 37 on the front nine, then he shot 34 on the final nine holes.

His back-nine 34 matched his season total for a low score last season.

Maas was disappointed he double-bogeyed the final hole, but there’s much of the season left, and Stars coach David Den Herder is eager to see Maas’ progress.

“Blake is a really talented kid,” Den Herder said. “This is a little bit of a shorter course, and that plays to his strengths really well. He doesn’t hit it super far, but he hits it well enough here. It’s a really nice round.”