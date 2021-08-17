Sioux City North boys golf beats West, Council Bluffs Lincoln in season-opening triangular

SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys golf team started its season strong on Tuesday, winning a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course that involved West and Council Bluffs Lincoln.
The Stars won the team competition by shooting a collective 321, beating Lincoln by 76 strokes.
The Wolverines placed in third, getting a 446.
Stars sophomore Blake Maas was the tournament’s medalist, as he carded an 18-hole score of 71.
Maas’ lowest score during an 18-hole round last season was an 81, and he averaged an 88 throughout 2020.
That put him 5-over-par on the Sun Valley course. Maas shot a 37 on the front nine, then he shot 34 on the final nine holes.
His back-nine 34 matched his season total for a low score last season.
Maas was disappointed he double-bogeyed the final hole, but there’s much of the season left, and Stars coach David Den Herder is eager to see Maas’ progress.
“Blake is a really talented kid,” Den Herder said. “This is a little bit of a shorter course, and that plays to his strengths really well. He doesn’t hit it super far, but he hits it well enough here. It’s a really nice round.”
Maas said that he had worked on his chipping throughout the summer, knowing that his game near and around the greens will come in handy since he doesn’t drive the ball far off the tee.
“I felt pretty good,” Maas said. “I started off a little slow, then I finished strong. I’ve been playing good, though.”
Caleb Cross and Jack Brower tied for the No. 2 spot with an 81. Cross carded a 45 on the first nine holes, and improved with 36 on the back nine.
Cross told Den Herder that he struggled at the front, but mentally got himself in a better place to vastly improve his score.
Brower’s better nine-hole split came on the front, as the Stars senior shot a 40.
Will Mogensen was the Stars’ No. 4 scorer, turning in a score of 88.
Den Herder is seeking consistency out of everyone on the squad.
“Those other guys had nice rounds,” Den Herder said. “It was good to get out here and play. The next thing is we have a week in-between competitions, so we’ll fine-tune some stuff and get ready for a dual next Tuesday.”
Den Herder takes over as the Stars boys golf coach, and he’s in his first season at that role. He was named as North’s boys basketball coach last summer.
Den Herder takes over a team that shot an 18-hole average of 364, and its lowest team 18-hole score was 334.
The Stars’ nine-hole average was 147.
The Western Christian-turned-Dordt graduate thought it was a good opportunity to step up and be the Stars’ golf coach.
“I know most of these guys, and I coach some of them in basketball,” Den Herder said. “I know where their head is at. They’re comfortable around me and I can challenge them a little bit.”
Mayo leads West
The Wolverines’ top golfer on Tuesday was a freshman, and the Wolverines have at least six so far on the roster.
West freshman Collin Mayo shot a team-high 81, and his front-nine score was a 38. He shoe no more than seven strokes on a hole in his first varsity competition.
“I want to stay as close to par,” Mayo said. “I want to stay in the fairway and keep my shots straight. The key isn’t to hit the ball 500 yards. I want to stay short and straight. It’s all in the mind.”
West sophomore Sam Johnson had the next lowest score at 104, and Matt LaFrenz was at 107.
Kason Murphy rounded out the Wolverines’ lineup at 146.
Johnson played seven 18-hole rounds last fall, and he averaged 110 on those rounds.
Wolverines coach Troy Worden knows that the roster is young, but is eager to see what kind of progress is made throughout the fall.