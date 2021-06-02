SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lucas Gunderson makes school history with state title win

Remsen-St. Mary's shortstop Blaine Harpenau hits an RBI double on Tuesday against Gehlen Catholic. Harpenau finished the game with three hits and five RBI.

When you are closing in on winning a state title, it can be easy to get overexcited. With a trophy within your grasp, your heart starts thumping, your breathing quickens, and nerves can get the best of you.

But for Harris-Lake Park senior Lucas Gunderson, the key to his Class 1A golf championship was in slowing down his mind, taking deep breaths, and focusing on the moment.

Last week at the Class 1A golf tournament in Westwood, Gunderson became the first individual state champion in school history after winning the title with an overall score of 149, six strokes ahead of the runner-up, Hogan Henrich of Newell-Fonda.

Thanks to his historic victory, Gunderson has been selected as the Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

After the first round, Gunderson and Henrich were tied with identical scores of 76, and Gunderson said that he got so anxious that he could feel his heart hammering in his chest. At that point, the Wolves’ lefty followed the example of another lefty who won a title of his own recently.