SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lucas Gunderson makes school history with state title win

When you are closing in on winning a state title, it can be easy to get overexcited. With a trophy within your grasp, your heart starts thumping, your breathing quickens, and nerves can get the best of you.
But for Harris-Lake Park senior Lucas Gunderson, the key to his Class 1A golf championship was in slowing down his mind, taking deep breaths, and focusing on the moment.
Last week at the Class 1A golf tournament in Westwood, Gunderson became the first individual state champion in school history after winning the title with an overall score of 149, six strokes ahead of the runner-up, Hogan Henrich of Newell-Fonda.
Thanks to his historic victory, Gunderson has been selected as the Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
After the first round, Gunderson and Henrich were tied with identical scores of 76, and Gunderson said that he got so anxious that he could feel his heart hammering in his chest. At that point, the Wolves’ lefty followed the example of another lefty who won a title of his own recently.
“My uncle and my dad are both pretty big Phil (Mickleson) fans, and I am a pretty big Phil fan,” Gunderson said. “They told me that after the first day when I was tied for the lead that I needed to do what Phil did. Phil looked pretty relaxed out there, just taking his time and taking deep breaths. They told me that that is what I needed to do, and I did focus on that a lot, calming myself before every shot.”
That advice seemed to pay off, as Gunderson’s second round 73 boosted him to the state title.
Upon learning that he had won the whole thing, Gunderson said that the news didn’t sink in right away.
“It didn’t hit me until a day or two after just how awesome it actually was to be able to do that.” Gunderson said.
While this was his first individual championship win, Gunderson has experience with raising golf trophies. Two years ago, he was a part of the Harris-Lake Park boys team that won the first state golf title in program history.
That season, Gunderson was also named the Class 1A Player of the Year. Now that he has won both an individual and a team title, Gunderson says that the team title was slightly more special to him.
“I think it was a lot cooler winning it as a team, actually,” Gunderson said. “It just felt like a lot bigger deal, especially since you get a trophy when you get a team win, and you have five other guys that you get to experience it with.”
That said, he has had plenty of fun since winning the individual title. It seems like everyone in town has congratulated him on the win.
“It was pretty awesome, when we were coming back from Newton, we got escorted into town,” Gunderson said. “That was pretty awesome, and there were quite a few people there.”
Wolves coach Tyler Vaudt credits Gunderson's hard work and drive for elevating to the level of a state champion golf.
"He's always working hard," Vaudt said. "Every day, coming to the course ready to work on something new or that he needs to work on, ... he is willing to work to get better."
As an Iowa state champion, Gunderson also gets the special honor of playing at the High School National Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, where state champions from around the country will compete.
“I’m very excited about it,” Gunderson said. “It’s an honor to be able to play at a course like that, and I know there is going to be a lot of really good competition. I’m just going to try to go there and enjoy the moment, being able to play on such a good golf course.”