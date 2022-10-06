STATE GOLF PREVIEW: Heelan making first trip to state in 23 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- When the Bishop Heelan boys golf team hits the golf course Friday morning in Cedar Rapids, it will be the first time the Crusaders are playing in the state tournament since 1999.

They qualified for the state meet via their district meet Tuesday afternoon in Council Bluffs, placing third in the district with the top three teams qualifying for the Class 4A meet.

“It's a great feeling,” Heelan head boys golf coach Bryce Roberts said following Thursday’s send-off assembly at Heelan High School. “I know we had some really good teams in the past and I think we said it in the pep rally, that we've been four or five (strokes) sometimes closer than that away from districts to make it. To be the one to get there is great.

I'm not gonna take any credit, I'm gonna leave that to the guys. I don't get to swing to clubs, but they do, so all the credit goes to them,” Roberts said.

Heelan scored a team score of 302 to place third in the district Tuesday. The four scorers for Heelan were under 80 strokes for the round, with Jack White and Collin Koob leading the way. Seniors Shane Sanderson (76) and Mason Streeter (78) were the other two scorers for the day.

“The nice thing about this team is we got six guys, really eight guys but we only bring six, that kind of piggyback off each other,” Roberts said. “I don't think we had one meet where it was typically one through four. We've had six come in and help us at four, we’ve had five coming in. So really the lineup doesn't mean anything. We have six kids that can shoot some low scores.”

The fact that the Crusaders have six guys that can contribute on any given day helps them in a team competition. One or two guys having an off day won’t sink the Crusaders too much this weekend. The six golfers making the trip east are seniors Streeter and Sanderson, sophomores White, Koob and Pierce Conley and junior Brady Schultz.

“We have eight guys that can really play and those seven and eight, they've played some tournaments this year and they've placed in that top four,” Roberts said. “Just to be able to rely on eight guys to bring you through the season is great.’

White has been considered the number one guy for the Crusaders this season, but there have been meets where he wasn’t the top golfer, and that versatility will help Heelan Friday and Saturday.

The goal for each guy this week is to shoot in the low 80’s at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Roberts said if the team can accomplish that, they will feel good about their performance.

The six guys making the trip have been on the driving ranges and practice greens a lot this week to keep things fresh. At this point, there isn’t a ton of coaching that needs to be done, Roberts said. It’s more about executing what they know.

“It’s great to get on a course and play some holes and see where you’re hitting the ball exactly, but really, these guys, they play a lot of golf, especially these teams that made it to state,” Roberts said. “Those guys know how to play golf, there’s not much I can tell my players about what to do on the golf course. They just know what they need to do, and they go out and do it.”

The first round of the tournament starts at 10 a.m. Friday and the second round is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. start Saturday. A younger Heelan team, with three sophomores making the trip, is looking to learn from this opportunity.

"We're pretty lucky to have the younger players playing really well," Roberts said. "Ideally, we got we got some shoes to fill in next year, and I think we can fill those with some of the underclassmen that are coming up too."