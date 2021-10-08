State golf: Schuyler Warren, Drake Anderson in Top 50 in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Schuyler Warren and Drake Anderson have some catching up to do at the state golf meet.

Warren, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior, shot an 18-hole, 6-over-par score of 78. That’s good for a tie for 25th place.

Warren shot a split of 39 on both the back nine and front nine. He teed off on hole No. 10 at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls, carding a par. He had six pars and three bogeys in the back nine.

Then, on the front nine, Warren had four pars, four bogeys and a birdie. His birdie came on hole No. 7. He was one of 15 golfers who recorded a birdie.

Anderson, meanwhile, is in a 10-way tie for 49th place. The East senior shot a score of 83, which was 11-over par..

He teed off on hole No. 10, just one group behind his friend from SB-L. Anderson started off his round with three straight pars, then went bogey, par, double bogey.

Anderson carded two bogeys after that, then finished his back nine with a par. He was one of 43 golfers who parred the 18th hole.

Anderson had six bogeys on his front nine.

The two area seniors qualified for the state golf tournament Tuesday at the Class 4A regional meet, held at Whispering Creek.

Warren was the area’s highest scorer, carding an 18-hole score of 77. That gave him a tie for second place, along with Waukee Northwest’s Caden McEnroe.

The 77 was good for 5-over-par.

Anderson’s score, meanwhile, was a fifth-place 78. The Black Raiders senior qualified by being an individual qualifier.

There’s a five-way tie of first place going into Saturday’s final round. The five golfers who have a 3-under 69 are Ottumwa’s Cale Leonard, Ankeny Centennial’s Jack Winkel, Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer and Maxwell Tjoa and Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier.

Dinnebier golfed here in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Cedar Falls also has the team lead at a 7-over 295, nine strokes ahead of Waukee. Waukee was the co-team champion at Tuesday's meet at Whispering Creek with a 316.

