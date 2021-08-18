Vermillion boys golf wins at Dakota Valley Invite

DAKOTA DUNES — Vermillion High School boys golfer Trey Hansen led off the season by becoming the medalist Wednesday at the Dakota Valley Invitational at the Two Rivers Golf Club.

Hansen scored a 6-over-par, 18-hole score of 76, beating Lennox’s Dalton Parker by two strokes.

The Tanagers had four golfers in the Top 8 of the leaderboard, winning the team competition with a 39-over par.

Willis Robertson was third with 78, Ben Burbach sixth at 82 and Carter Mart was eighth with an 83.

Dakota Valley, which hosted the tournament, placed second as a team. The Panthers golfed 64-over.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish of 80. Logan Collette was just out of the Top 10 with an 11th-place 84.

Dylan Lukken was 18th for the Panthers with an 89, Tyler Cornelsen finished right behind Lukken (91), and Hudson TenNapel shot a 92, good for 21st.

Beresford was third at 73-over, and Canton was fourth at 75-over. Elk Point-Jefferson was fifth at 76-over.

