WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan wins Missouri River girls golf meet

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Anna Fenton finally got to play in nice weather, and she took full advantage of it.

Fenton shot an 18-hole score of 73 on Tuesday at Floyd Park Golf Course, and she claimed the Missouri River Conference individual championship.

“It’s a good feeling to be out here, and have a good round under my belt,” Fenton said.

Fenton started out her day on a good note, scoring a birdie on her first hole. She kept that good fortune throughout the round and won the meet by five strokes.

“My chipping worked well for me,” Fenton said. “It’s been a little rough chipping (this season) with the wind, and it’s been hard to read.”

Heelan coach Jessica Carson agreed that Fenton’s biggest growth has come around the greens when it comes to chipping. She thought Fenton has putted better over the years, too, and that also showed in her round.

“She’s golfed pretty consistently all year,” Carson said. “This one was a step up.”

The weather was nice on Tuesday, as the wind didn’t blow as hard as it has been seemingly every day.

Fenton took advantage of the nice conditions, and she played more aggressively.

“It felt good to execute the ball well,” Fenton said. “It was lots of fun out there.”

On top of that, the Crusaders won the team aspect of the meet by 16 strokes. They turned in a team score of 343, while East was second at 359.

The Crusaders had three golfers in the Top 10. Of course, there was Fenton winning it all. Then, in eighth, Alyssa Schorg carded an 88 while senior Madi Cramer came in with an 89 for ninth place.

“Madi Cramer has always been that second golfer golfing for us,” Carson said. “She’s done a lot of progression. Our other senior, Ryelle Stanek, she’s our No. 3. She’s struggled a little bit with the weather, but she’s done a good job staying that consistent golfer.”

Their score of 343 is good for the 10th lowest team score in the state, per Varsity Bound. That score, appropriately so, is now the lowest score by any Missouri River team so far this season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton previously held the lowest score with a 361.

Carson said that the key to the Crusaders’ success is consistency. The girls have spent a lot of time on the golf course, as golf is the No. 1 sport Fenton, Cramer and Stanek spend the most time on.

“We put time in the skills,” Carson said. “Part of it is maturity. This is their sport and they put a lot of time into it.

“It’s exciting to have the chance to possibly go to state, and Heelan has never sent a team to state before,” Carson added. “It’d be nice to be that team. We know a little bit about what to expect. It’s not a complete unknown.”

Other first-teamers

Le Mars’ Dani Hurt was second at 78, while North’s Sydnee Wynn and Avery Beller were third and fourth at 82 and 84.

East took the last two spots on the All-Conference First team, as Grace Smith shot an 85 and Isabella Boyle had and 86.

All-Conference Second Team

West had just one in the Top 12, as Brianna Delagarza wsa seventh with an 88.

Schorg and Cramer took the next two spots.

Then, East senior Kayla Benson was 10th with a 90.

Warriors sophomore Morgan Pack also tied for 10th with a 90, then Council Bluffs Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss 12th with a 91.

