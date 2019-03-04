SIOUX CITY -- Iowa high school basketball began crowning champions in 1912, but the boys state tournaments from ’12 to 1922 were basically invitational events conducted by a group called the Iowa Athletic Council.
According to Iowa High School Athletic Association literature, this council consisted of school administrators operating on behalf of the IHSAA.
Still, those first 11 tournaments were rather limited in nature, restricted to a large extent to sites connected by railroads. Which gives you a pretty fair idea how long ago we’re talking.
Officially, then, the four-class carnival that got underway Monday in Des Moines is the 98th annual boys tournament. For the record, however, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union staged their first state tournament in 1920, which made last week’s competition a centennial event.
Yes, unless you’re a passionate history buff, this is becoming more boring by the syllable. Nonetheless, there’s a method to my madness.
What I’m trying to say, you see, is that we’ve now had a full century of official state championships, even if the boys’ side of things doesn’t exactly square up with the girls’.
So, here’s a curious fact: When Iowa City West takes the floor against Dubuque Senior at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday -- the final first-round matchup in all four classes -- a family known well to many of us will continue making a mark of our state’s first bona fide century of hoops.
Junior guard Joey Goodman of West, you see, will become the sixth member of a tradition-rich family to participate in an Iowa state tournament. And, I have to think this is at very least a highly rare distinction.
In the interests of learning something every day, I realized one day last week that Marie Goodman was a member of the 1920 Correctionville High School team that was crowned Iowa’s first champion in girls basketball.
It was 12 years later that Marie’s brother, W.A. “Connie” Goodman, coached tiny Bronson High to a boys tournament appearance in 1932 -- a milestone Connie’s Bronson team of 1935 was able to duplicate. Later, I should add, this future IHSAA Hall of Famer guided Fort Dodge to a 1949 state tourney trip.
Ever since, we’ve seen three more Goodmans, all with Sioux City connections, carve out hall of fame accomplishments, as well.
It was in 1974-75 that Connie’s son, Tom, took over as the second coach of a third-year program at North High, where an 11-year sojourn yielded a nifty 176-61 record and the school’s first five state tournament teams.
Tom’s Stars finished fourth or better in four of those trips to Des Moines, posting a composite record of 7-6. Seven North teams to reach the tournament in 36 subsequent seasons have gone just 1-8, by the way.
Generation No. 3, meanwhile, saw Tom’s elder son, Tommy John, play on his dad’s last state entry from North in 1983. It also featured younger son Jay’s 36 points to lead Tom’s 1988 Fort Dodge squad to the big-school state title. It was the third different high school team for Jay, who also played two years at North and then one at East.
Joey Goodman, Jay’s son, is the sixth leading scorer on a team starring 6-9 senior Patrick McCaffrey, headed for Iowa to play for his father, Fran.
This is the ninth straight appearance for the Trojans, but at 17-4 they’ve not been as dominant as the school’s last seven entries, six of which have reached the title game (winning four times). As a No. 4 seed in 4A, they’ll likely have their hands full in a first-round matchup with fifth-seeded Dubuque Senior (17-3).
I should note here, too, that Tom, Tommy John and Jay have all wound up joining Connie Goodman in the IHSAA Hall -- Tom as both a player (all-stater on a 1964 state tournament team from Fort Dodge) and a coach. And he has coached at eight different Iowa high schools, sitting out this winter after guiding the sophomore boys last season at Southeast Polk, where Tommy John has a son in the 10th grade.
The Journal coverage area, of course, is once again well represented in this year’s tournament. Four of our six teams were all on a busy Monday schedule with No. 2 seed Sioux Central (22-2) and No. 6 Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6) in Class 1A while No. 3 Boyden-Hull (22-2) and No. 7 Rock Valley (18-7) played in 2A. We’ll have second-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) in action Tuesday and then No. 6 East (21-1) will take on No. 3 Cedar Falls (18-3).
Even though Cedar Falls is the defending champ and kayoed East 75-47 in the opening round last year, I’m not impressed with the relatively new seeding by committee method that has saddled the Black Raiders with a sixth seed after a near-perfect season.
This is the third year since the IHSAA abandoned a point system that was also, I must admit, far from ideal. Ever since, the eight state tournament coaches in each class have been asked to rate the teams in their fields, resulting in a tabulation that determines all the seeds.
A long career of covering prep sports in our state has taught me plenty, none more obvious than the bias the eastern half of Iowa holds toward the western schools.
The excellent tradition maintained by teams from Sioux County and the Siouxland Conference have been an exception to this. However, Sioux City has failed to command the respect it has deserved while beefing up its prep basketball credentials over the last 25 years or more.