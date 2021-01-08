Gov. Reynolds lets schools, conferences set restrictions now

The Kingsley-Pierson Twitter account (@kingsley-pierson) announced that because of the late notice from the Governor regarding event attendance, the Western Valley Conference will continue to use the guidance previously in place for middle school and high school events until Sunday, January 17.

School districts in the WVC are only allowed to provide tickets to "members of the household that the athlete/performer reside under the same roof with OR two tickets. Not both for one athlete. If a family has a household attend the game, they are not permitted to give two additional tickets to others for that participant.

"If a family has two participants, they get two allotments and are not limited to a single household. A student who is living in two homes would be allowed to have passes for members of both households. If a participant has a divided household (i.e. the parents have joint custody), both halves of the family art part of the participant's household."

Spectators have to leave once their participants are finished competing and spectator rules include players, cheerleaders, dance teams and coaches.

According to the Sheldon High School athletics Twitter account (@orabsAD), the Siouxland Conference is moving to a 50 percent capacity for winter activities.

Newell-Fonda tweeted (@NFMustangs) that the school will lift the two-ticket restriction for home events. The school did ask that if you are not feeling well or have any COVID-19 symptoms to stay home or if you have been around anyone with symptoms, to stay home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.