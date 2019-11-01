GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Sioux City and Green Bay were scoreless after the first period but Green Bay got an early goal in the second period and went on to score two more in the period. Green Bay went on to beat Sioux City 4-0.
Sioux City falls to 4-5 overall and Green Bay improves to 6-5.
Green Bay held a 10-6 shot advantage in the first period but neither team scored. Sioux City had 12 shots in the second but couldn't score. The Musketeers had 25 shots in total in the game.
Nicholas Zabaneh scored 5:47 into the second period to put Green Bay up 1-0 and then with about 3:30 left in the period, Kyler Grundy got another goal for Green Bay. Then with less than a minute left in the period, Jesse Tucker gave Green Bay a commanding lead with a goal for a 3-0 lead.
Chad Hillebrand added a goal in the fourth period.
The two teams play against on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.