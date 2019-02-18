SERGEANT BLUFF -- Conner Groves and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team started Class 3A district play on the right note.
Groves scored 18 points in the first quarter to put the Warriors up 30-11 on Humboldt. By halftime, Groves had 26 points and the Warriors had a 15-point lead.
SB-L stretched the lead to 28 points going into the fourth quarter and the Warriors went on to win 86-57 as Groves scored 44 points.
The 44 points by Groves is the school record for points in a game and Groves also scored his 1,000th career point in the victory. He has 1,007 career points. Groves hit eight three-pointers.
Jason Cleveland had the previous record with a 42-point game during the 1992-93 season.
Daniel Wright had a double-double in the win with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Layman added 10 points and Sam DeMoss had 10 assists.
"Obviously a special night for Conner to have two huge milestones. It was pretty fun. Our guys did a good job of feeding the hot hand."
The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 3A Iowa Associated Press poll, improved to 17-3 with the victory. It's the 11th straight win for SB-L and it's the fourth straight win by double-digits.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's next game in Class 3A substate play is Thursday at SB-L at 7 p.m. against the winner of Spencer and MOC-Floyd Valley.