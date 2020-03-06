Hartington Cedar Catholic falls short of second-straight upset at state

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A second straight upset almost seemed like it was in the cards for the Hartington Cedar Catholic girls' basketball team.
A day after the 11-win Trojans knocked off top-seeded Weeping Water, they had one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Makenna Noecker against Class D1 defending champion Archbishop Bergan.
Unlike Thursday when the Trojans made key plays down the stretch against Weeping Water, Hartington Cedar Catholic made crucial mistakes, one after another, allowing Archbishop Bergan to retake the lead as the Knights went on to win the NSAA D1 state semifinal 40-34 on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
After Noecker's 3-pointer, the Trojans turned the ball over four times and missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, allowing the Knights to go up by six points, the same total they would go on to win by.
"You get to this point of the season where there are only four teams left, you are playing, at this time, the four best teams in the state so, yeah, there were a few mistakes in there that we had," HCC coach Craig Wortmann said. "We still had chances toward the end and that's what you want."
Hartington Cedar Catholic is now 11-14 on the season and has been on an incredible run late. The Trojans won their two sub-district games by double-digits and then knocked off Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family by 12 to get to state. HCC followed that up with the upset of top-seeded Weeping Waters on Thursday.
The Trojans will play for third-place in D1 at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lincoln East High School.
"They are pretty disappointed now but what they are doing is tremendous," Wortmann said. "Battling all the way through our season, our sub-districts and districts. We got here to state and getting this far for a chance for a third-place medal is just fantastic for these girls. They probably won't understand it until they get a second to get away from it to see what they are actually doing but I am extremely proud of them."
The Trojans do lose three seniors - Abby Hochstein (10.0 points per game), Aiden Wortmann (7.9 ppg) and Ann Steffen.
Hartington Cedar Catholic had an 8-6 lead going into the second quarter thanks to a late 3-pointer from Noecker.
The Trojans held onto that lead until Lily Bojanski and Lauren Baker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Knights a 16-13 lead with 3:06 left in the first half.
HCC coach Craig Wortmann called a timeout to settle his team down and the Trojans immediately got the lead back.
Brooklyn Kuehn made a couple of free throws and then on a fastbreak, Kuehn made a layup and was fouled. She finished off the traditional three-point play and those five straight points sparked an 8-0 run for the Trojans, who went into halftime up 21-16.
The Trojans couldn't keep the run going in the third quarter, though, scoring only four points as the Knights tied the game at 25 going into the fourth.
"We had a lot of momentum (after the second). ... Archbishop has been here before, they've been through it so we knew we had to come out and be ready in the second half," Wortmann said. "We just couldn't get the ball in the bucket in the second half enough to keep them away."
Archbishop Bergan went up 29-27 with 4:28 left in the game when Wortmann called a timeout. The Trojans got a three from Noecker out of the break but that was HCC's last score for more than two minutes.
Allie DeGroff put the Knights back up with a bucket and then a travel by the Trojans led to a basket by Lauren Baker for a 35-30 advantage.
The Trojans got two free throws by Hochstein to make it 35-32 with 1:12 left but had three straight turnovers. The Knights started to make their free throws to hold on for the 40-34 win.