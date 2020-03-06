Hartington Cedar Catholic falls short of second-straight upset at state

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A second straight upset almost seemed like it was in the cards for the Hartington Cedar Catholic girls' basketball team.

A day after the 11-win Trojans knocked off top-seeded Weeping Water, they had one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Makenna Noecker against Class D1 defending champion Archbishop Bergan.

Unlike Thursday when the Trojans made key plays down the stretch against Weeping Water, Hartington Cedar Catholic made crucial mistakes, one after another, allowing Archbishop Bergan to retake the lead as the Knights went on to win the NSAA D1 state semifinal 40-34 on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

After Noecker's 3-pointer, the Trojans turned the ball over four times and missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, allowing the Knights to go up by six points, the same total they would go on to win by.

"You get to this point of the season where there are only four teams left, you are playing, at this time, the four best teams in the state so, yeah, there were a few mistakes in there that we had," HCC coach Craig Wortmann said. "We still had chances toward the end and that's what you want."