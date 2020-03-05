Hartington Cedar Catholic upsets No. 1 seed; Wynot also advances in state girls tourney

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls' basketball team went down to the Nebraska state girls basketball tournament with just a 10-13 record. The Trojans had to face top-seeded Weeping Water, which had just a single loss.
Hartington Cedar Catholic picked up their 11th win of the season stunning Weeping Waters, 54-49, in a first-round class D1 game Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
The Trojans, who improve to 11-13 on the season, now face fifth-seeded Archbishop Bergen (15-9) in the D1 state semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Archbishop Bergen is the defending D1 champion.
The Trojans led from almost start to finish. HCC was up 23-17 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter with a 34-31 lead. The Trojans scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to hold off any Weeping Water comeback.
You have free articles remaining.
Abby Hochstein led the Trojans with 13 points. Brynn Wortmann added 12 points and Makenna Noecker had 11 points.
WYNOT 48, LAWRENCE-NELSON 39: Defending state champion Wynot led a tight game for most of the way and then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 48-39 win over fifth-seeded Lawrence-Nelson in the Class D2 state quarterfinal game at Lincoln North Star High School.
Wynott (23-4) was up by three points at halftime and one point going into the fourth quarter when the Blue Devils held Lawrence-Nelson to seven points to pull away for the nine-point win.
Karley Heimes led Wynott with 19 points and Katelyn Heine had 11 points.
Wynott, the No. 4 seed, plays top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in the D2 semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.