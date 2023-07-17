HARTINGTON, Neb. -- After never finishing in the top three, Hartington Cedar Catholic is the Omaha World-Herald's Class C All-Sports grand champion.

A Class D-1 volleyball championship was one of four top-three finishes in Cedar’s four primary fall and winter sports. It was third in C-2 football, D-1 girls basketball and C-2 boys basketball.

With a fifth in boys track, a tie for ninth in girls track and a tie for 10th in boys cross country, the Trojans tallied 78 points to 59 for Malcolm, which also had its best finish.

Wayne, which won the C girls country championship, placed 14th in the All-Sports standings with 42 points. Pender, which won the C-2 girls basketball title, was 19th with 35 points.

Pierce led the boys standings for the first time. Hasting St. Cecilia reigned in girls for the second time in four years and the fifth time overall.

Cedar was the boys runner-up and was fourth in girls.

Pierce was Class C-1 football champion and placed fourth in wrestling, sixth in basketball and seventh in golf, the latter pushing the Bluejays past their Mid-State Conference rival 44.5-41.5.

St. Cecilia squeaked out a 40-39 win over Gothenburg, which had its best finish since being the 1983 runner-up in Class B. Oakland-Craig was third with 37 points.

St. Cecilia was runner-up in Class C softball and D-1 basketball and ninth in volleyball.

The Omaha World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are seven classes in football and six in volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used — Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D. In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B and C baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.​