Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wynot both lose first-round state games

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic made an early attempt at an upset bid as the seventh-seeded Trojans took the first set from second-seeded BDS.

But BDS tied the match in the second set, took a close third set and controlled the fourth as Hartington Cedar Catholic's season came to an end in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

BDS won the match 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.

Laney Kathol led HCC with 12 kills in the loss and Brynn Wortmann had 10 kills and 21 digs. Megan Heimes had 29 digs and Meredith McGregor had 15 digs and 13 assists. Cadyn Uttecht had 15 assists and Makenna Noecker and Brooklyn Kuehn each had seven kills.

CWC 3, WYNOT 1: Wynot bounced back to take the second set and even the match but the seventh-seeded Blue Devils were unable to take the lead, as second-seeded CWC ended Wynot's season with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Wynot couldn't find a way to slow down CWC's Morgan Ramsey, who had 33 kills.

The Blue Devils rely on a well-balanced attack but only had one player with more than five kills as Karley Heimes led the team with nine kills and five aces. Amber Lawson and Kendra Pinkelman each had five solo blocks and Edyn Sudbeck had 18 digs and 13 assists. Emersyn Sudbeck had 24 digs.

