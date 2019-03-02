(By Ken Hambleton)
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ladders.
Run ladders during the season and you get to climb them to cut down the nets for a state championship.
"Ladders" is the practice drill at Hastings St. Cecilia where the girls basketball team runs to the free-throw line and back to the baseline. Then to half court and back. Then to the opposing free-throw line and back.
"We run ladders all the time, over and over," said St. Cecilia senior Lexi Vertin, who scored 17 points to lead the Hawkettes to a 63-45 victory over Crofton on Saturday in the Class C2 state tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I think ladders was a big difference for us," Vertin said.
Crofton coach Aaron Losing said HSC's overall team speed and endurance was a big factor.
Crofton chopped a 17-point Hawkette lead to 49-45 with 4:20 left. But St. Cecilia scored the final 14 points of the game and Losing said fatigue was a factor.
"I think once we got close and they hit a three (by Makenna Asher with 3:55 left) fatigue set in for us and usually that's the other team that we wear out," he said.
Crofton, which counted on sophomore Lacey Sprakel for 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, missed its final 10 shots and lost three turnovers after cutting the lead to four points.
"Hastings St. Cecilia has size and came out so hot with nine threes (5 of 7 in the first half) it was hard to control," Losing said. "If they shoot 35 or 40 percent like normal humans, we're probably not behind so far."
But Makenna Asher hit 5 of 6 three-point shots including one in the fourth quarter to spark the sprint to the finish.
"They're a good three-point shooting team and that stretched our defense out," Sprakel said. "They guarded me really well and they were strong inside all day. They were really tough."
Vertin, who battled back from a concussion in midseason, averaged just over nine points a game this season. But the Husker track recruit scored 21, 19 and 17 points in the three state tournament games.
FRIDAY
Wynot's defense lead to D-2 state title berth
(By Shawn Ekwall)
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Wynot’s relentless defensive pressure finally paid dividends and pushed the Blue Devils into Saturday’s Class D-2 state championship game.
The No. 6 Blue Devils hounded BDS into 19 turnovers while using a fourth-quarter flurry to post a 53-40 win Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.
Trailing 38-33 late in the third quarter, Wynot’s Michaela Lange came up with a huge play, taking the ball coast-to-coast and converting a layup at the buzzer.
The Blue Devils carried that momentum to the final period, getting back-to-back threes from Autumn Lawson and Katelyn Heine respectively to take the lead for good at 41-38.
“Kayla took it all the way down at the end of the third and made a nice step-through,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “We kind of lost our mental focus a bit, but got it back in the late third, early fourth quarter.”
Wynot found itself trailing for the majority of the night due to the stellar play of BDS junior forward Regan Alfs. Alfs tallied 20 points and 13 rebounds, converting many opportunities around the rim when the Eagles needed a basket.
Alfs’ put back early in the fourth, cut the Wynot lead to 41-40, but the Eagles would go scoreless the remainder of the way and the Blue Devils cashed in on 7 of 10 free throws to ice the game.
Eagles coach Shana Gerberding said Wynot’s constant defensive pressure was the difference.
“They do a great job of keeping pressure on the ball,” Gerberding said. “We talked about having patience on offense, but a few times we were in too much of a hurry and forced some shots, and they went and capitalized on it.”
Nine Wynot players found the scoring column, with Heine and Lange reaching double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Weiseler said his team’s approach is to keep shooting — even if the shots aren’t falling to begin with.
“We’ve got a bunch of guards out there,” he said. “Eventually they’ve got to go in."
Wynot advances to Saturday’s Class D-2 championship game against familiar foe Falls City Sacred Heart at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It will be the sixth meeting between the schools at the state tournament since 2012.