SIOUX CITY - Sam O'Hern and Tommy Schiltz scored 13 points and apiece and Cole Hogue added 12 to lead Bishop Heelan to a 49-38 Missouri River Conference boys basketball win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tuesday evening.
The game was the final regular scheduled game at the Heelan Pit, the Crusaders' long time home gym which is being replaced before the start of the next season.
Heelan led 21-18 at the half and improved to 7-13 overall and 2-9 in the MRAC after the win. The Crusaders wrap up their regular season at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Tuesday before opening Class 3A substate play against Storm Lake in Le Mars on Monday.
Cameron Lukavsky had a game-high 15 points for the Yellow Jackets, who wrapped up their regular season with a 2-19 mark, 0-12 in the MRAC.