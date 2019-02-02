SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan’s top competition coming into Saturday’s Class 2A Sectional 13 tournament was Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, a team the Crusaders beat 51-18 in a dual on Monday.
So a successful sectional tournament seemed in the cards for the Crusaders.
While it did turn out that way for Heelan, the Lions gave the Crusaders all they could handle on Saturday. Still, Heelan was able to hold off the challenge from CL/GLR to win the sectional with 253 points. The Lions were second with 235.5 points.
Heelan finished the tournament with six sectional champions - Jacob McGowan (106 pounds), Mitchell Joines (132), Brennan Todd (138), Luke Martin (160), Frank Vondrak (170) and Kobe Clayborne (285).
“We wrestled really good early and had some guys fall short but overall as a team, we came out and competed hard and did a lot of good things,” Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said. “All of our upperclassmen wrestled well today and looked strong. We even had a freshman who had a championship match. Up and down the lineup, I thought we came out strong and looked good.”
The top two wrestlers from each weight class advance to next Saturday’s district tournament in Orange City. So along with the six champions, Nick McGowan (145) and Colby Wilmesherr (182) finished as runners-up to advance to districts.
Pugh likes how his team is wrestling and feels they can build off it next week.
“This momentum that we have right here, we need to keep carrying this on to next week. We have a good thing going right now, so we have to keep it going,” Pugh said.
The 285-pound bracket proved to be the toughest with two ranked wrestlers and another with a 26-6 record.
Clayborne had the top seed with a 30-1 record and he is ranked No. 2 at 285 by the Predicament. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Jarrett Fastert gave Clayborne a battle in semifinal and even though Clayborne didn’t feel he was in his offense well enough in the match, he still won by fall in 5:32.
That set up a match with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Chris Van Der Brink, ranked No. 7 at 285.
Clayborne did a better job of getting into his offense and won the sectional title by fall in 1:50.
“I felt good. The first match I kinda struggled, I didn’t get to my offense and didn’t ride well. I won the match and that’s all that matters at this point in the year,” Clayborne said. “The championship match I wrestled really well. I just need to go out there and push the pace. I am best on my feet and I will put it up against any heavyweight in the state. I just have to keep getting better every day.”
Clayborne got a good feel for the title match right away when he was able to cut under Van Der Brink to get a takedown.
“I like to cut them and just wrestle. I did that once and I felt good. I felt I could ride him and I did that,” Clayborne said. “I got to my armbar and got the pin.”
Despite the solid showing in the title match, Clayborne, a junior, doesn’t feel like he’s at his peak yet. Clayborne won all of his matches at the Battle of Waterloo back in December. Shortly after, he went to a football camp in Texas.
While he’s been wrestling well since then, he wants to get back to how he was performing at the Battle of Waterloo.
“I just need to get back to that. I went down to Texas and I kinda got out of shape,” said Clayborne, who finished in sixth place at state last season. “I need to get back into that shape and keep my pace going against all of the top kids. I just need to climb the podium and be at the top this year.”
Martin, a senior, became a three-time sectional champion on Saturday. Martin won both of his matches by fall - pinning Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Wilson Millan in the semifinal in 1:35 and pinning MOC-Floyd Valley’s Noah Fleming in 2:17 in the title match at 160 pounds.
Martin liked how he wrestled both of his matches on Saturday.
“I got into my offense pretty early. I would’ve like to do a bit more from top, I am always looking to score,” Martin said. “I was fairly confident (coming into the day). I never count myself out of a match. I won the last two sectionals so I had a lot of confidence coming in.”
Now Martin, who is 37-7 on the season, has his sights set on qualifying for state for the second time of his career. Not only does he want to qualify, he wants to end his high school career on the podium.
“Obviously I want to take it one match at a time but obviously that’s been on my mind quite a bit this season. I am really focused on that,” Martin said. “I’ve taken some losses but I’ve learned from those experiences. I am going to get more out of losing than I am from winning. If I lose, analyze what I did wrong and work on it, get better and move on.”
Martin was just as happy with the sectional team title. He feels everyone on the team is reaching their peak potential going into districts next Saturday.
“We are firing on all cylinders. Everyone has a positive attitude and everyone is helping each other out,” Martin said. “We are really hitting our stride right now. The feed off each other right now. It’s fun to see everyone wrestling their best.”
For CL/GLR, Dax De Groot (126), Kalen Meyer (152), Kolton Bus (195) and Jarrett Meyer (220) all won titles and Jacob Pytleski (106), Cody Kramer (120) and Bryce Vande Weerd (170) were runners-up.
Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Cason Johannes (120) and Like Jenness (182) both won titles and Eli Broesder (126), Danny Pimentel (132) and Dakota Johannes (152) were runners-up.
Sioux Center’s Roberto Cardenas won the 145-pound title and Avery Sandbulte (138), Chayce Hooyer (195) and Ethan Hooyer (220) were runners-up.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Johnny Hua (113) and Noah Fleming (160) were runners-up.
BH/RV’s Jaxson Rozeboom won the 113-pound title.