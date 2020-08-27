Heelan, East introduce new quarterbacks in newest chapter of football rivalry

Last year at Dakota Valley, Favors threw for 528 yards and six touchdowns. He wasn’t afraid to run the ball, as the then-Panthers junior ran for 498 yards and had five touchdowns.

“Everybody knows we struggled offensively last year, and we have to find a way to put up points,” Moseman said. “Nathan is a very talented athlete. I just want him to be a talented athlete, and I think there’s opportunities to show off his talent, whether we run or pass. … We have to be able to run the football, because we have to keep East off the field. They can score at a moment’s notice.”

Webb pointed out that there’s no secrets between the two schools. The football rivalry between Heelan and East is one of the oldest in the state.

Even though Moseman is making his head coaching debut, he was on Roger Jansen’s staff last year.

East won in a close contest last year at Elwood Olsen Stadium 20-13, and that broke a Heelan four-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Webb is eager to have the chance to add another chapter to the rivalry, even in a pandemic.