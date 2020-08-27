Heelan, East introduce new quarterbacks in newest chapter of football rivalry

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School football coach Chad Moseman helped Luke Longval develop last season as the starting quarterback.
On Friday, Moseman and the Crusaders will have to find a way to stop Longval.
Longval transferred to East for this school year, and the former Crusaders starting QB will return to Memorial Field at 7 p.m. Friday for his first start as a Black Raiders quarterback.
Longval took over for Brant Hogue last season, after Hogue was injured due to a back injury that kept him out until the baseball season this summer.
The Crusaders went 2-6 from Week 2 on, which was when Longval took over as the starter. In those eight games, Longval went 85-for-194 passing with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had 1,069 passing yards, good for 12.6 yards per completion.
Moseman has complete respect for Longval for making the switch from Heelan to East, and he hopes the Crusaders’ defensive line can apply pressure on Longval.
“I love the young man, and he is one of my favorite kids,” Moseman said. “That being said, he is a fantastic athlete. He is a fast runner; I had him in track. We have to put pressure on him, because if he gets to sit back there with the receivers that he has, we will be in trouble. He will beat us with his arm and his speed, if we don’t put pressure on Longval.”
The Crusaders’ defensive line will have to apply pressure by committee. Heelan doesn’t have Kobe Clayborne, who was an all-state defensive tackle, due to graduation.
“We’re going to have a couple guys be like a Kobe Clayborne,” Moseman said. “I think we have some guys on the defensive line who will surprise some people. We have some good speed and we have good size in the middle.”
Longval won’t have the Black Raiders’ top two receivers, Gabe Wagner and Kayden Jones, due to graduation, but the new East quarterback does have Easton Voigt and Bennett Vanderloo to throw the ball to.
Voigt caught seven passes last year for 78 yards while Vanderloo had three catches for 55 yards.
East coach Brian Webb said that he doesn’t expect Longval to be coming out for revenge or playing with extra emotion. He hopes he can execute the plays that are called.
“I think doing what you’re being coached to do, it doesn’t matter what type of system you’re in,” Webb said. “He needs to stay within the realm that he’s capable of. He needs to make good throws and make good decisions, and we’re confident he can make those decisions.”
Heelan’s starting quarterback will be a new, fresh face to Crusaders fans, too.
Nathan Favors will get the start for the Crusaders, as he transferred in from Dakota Valley.
Last year at Dakota Valley, Favors threw for 528 yards and six touchdowns. He wasn’t afraid to run the ball, as the then-Panthers junior ran for 498 yards and had five touchdowns.
“Everybody knows we struggled offensively last year, and we have to find a way to put up points,” Moseman said. “Nathan is a very talented athlete. I just want him to be a talented athlete, and I think there’s opportunities to show off his talent, whether we run or pass. … We have to be able to run the football, because we have to keep East off the field. They can score at a moment’s notice.”
Webb pointed out that there’s no secrets between the two schools. The football rivalry between Heelan and East is one of the oldest in the state.
Even though Moseman is making his head coaching debut, he was on Roger Jansen’s staff last year.
East won in a close contest last year at Elwood Olsen Stadium 20-13, and that broke a Heelan four-game winning streak in the rivalry.
Webb is eager to have the chance to add another chapter to the rivalry, even in a pandemic.
“Every team and every year is different,” Webb said. “This is a big game for us and it means a lot to our community and our school. The kids are aware of that. We expect the kids to give their best efforts
The game off the field will look a little differently because of COVID-19.
For example, East will not be able to use the visitors’ locker room. Instead, the Black Raiders will set up shop underneath the shelter at Memorial Field.
Heelan will be able to change in and out of its street clothes in the locker room, but the halftime speeches will be done outside of the locker room. The Crusaders will not get their pregame meal.
“Those logistics are worth it to give kids and adults alike a Friday night,” Moseman said. “I’m just telling you, I’m a teacher. I have been for 27 years. Having kids back in school and back in sports is very uplifting for everybody. It’s such a positive for our young people.”
