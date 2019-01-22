SIOUX CITY – Grinding through a brutal stretch of games is challenging enough for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball team, but letting one slip away on the road adds to the frustration.
Bishop Heelan fought back from a seven-point deficit after three quarters to overtake Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66-61 Tuesday night at Heelan. The Crusaders rang up 25 points in the fourth quarter to win for the seventh time in their last eight games.
For SB-L, it was a second night in a row of cold shooting, this time from the free throw line. The Warriors struggled from the field in a 53-38 home loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Monday and made only 11 of their 23 free throws in this contest.
Monday’s game began a difficult patch for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which plays at Missouri River Conference leader East Thursday before going up against state-ranked squads Cherokee and Denison-Schleswig.
Ninth-ranked Class 4A Heelan notched its fourth consecutive victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 5-3 in the MRAC. SB-L slipped to 8-7 in all and 4-5 in the conference.
“We watched as a team last night and they didn’t shoot it very well against Lewis Central so I knew they would come in and shoot it a lot better tonight,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra. “They’re a good quality team. They beat the team that’s leading our conference (East) and you have to play well to beat that team.
“I didn’t think we played extremely well but we played well when it counted and made some free throws when they missed. Just a lot of mental mistakes tonight that we have to clean up.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored the final nine points of the first half to rally from an eight-point deficit and take a 33-32 lead. The Warriors stayed in command in the third quarter, leading by as many as 11 points before settling for a 48-41 advantage at the break.
The Crusaders, though, made 7 of 11 shots from the field and 9 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Heelan took its first lead since late in the second quarter when Katelyn Stanley nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:57 remaining, 54-53. SB-L’s Brooklyn Huberty answered with a trey, but then Amber Aesoph drove to the hoop and was fouled, converting a 3-point play to put the Crusaders back in front.
SB-L’s final lead came with 2:08 left on a basket by Abby Wisecup, but didn’t score again until there were only 30 seconds remaining. That, though, was a 3-pointer by Huberty to tie the game at 61-61.
Heelan’s Katie Cooke made two free throws and Aesoph the first of two with 10.5 seconds left. Wisecup missed a shot on the other end and Nicole Jacobson rebounded it, icing the victory with a pair of free throws.
Ella Skinner was a dominant force inside once again for Heelan, scoring 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Stanley finished with 13 points, while Cooke and Aesoph scored 10 each and Jacobson had nine.
Kenzie Foley tossed in 18 points for the Warriors, but fouled out with 3:40 left in the game. Huberty was also in double figures with 16 points.
“It came down to free throws, being able to knock those down,” SB-L Coach Miranda Riediger said. “A lot of those went in and out. Just being confident shooters and stepping up to the line knowing you’re going to hit them would have made the difference in the game tonight.
“Our schedule is not for the faint of heart. We’re doing our best to battle every night but we’re playing ranked team after ranked team. We need to continue to get better and peak at the right time. We’re doing a lot of things good right now but we need to put it all together come February.”
Heelan stays at home for its next two games, against Hull Western Christian Saturday and Lewis Central Tuesday.