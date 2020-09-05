Heelan football moves to 1-1, thanks to lockdown defense over North

Favors admitted after the game he felt more comfortable on the field. He had a calmer mentality.

“Last week, I was a lot more tense,” Favors said. “I could feel it in my play. I just wasn’t feeling the same than I usually would. This week, I stayed composed and we did our thing. The offense was clicking and that’s how it should be every week.”

Favors had an easier time getting used to a new routine and playbook, too. The former Dakota Valley quarterback saw a lot of differences from style to pregame rituals. It took some time to adjust.

“I’m going to lie, the pressure was there, and the pressure is still there,” Favors said. “I think the biggest thing is this year, I’m being given the opportunity. I can throw the ball, and I can show more than DV was letting me. That’s why I moved to this school in the first place. I think the pressure was that I had to make every play, but I have to realize, I have a team around me. I don’t have to make every play. I can let my team do it for me.”

On the two-game season, Favors is 15-for-23 passing for 262 yards. Favors hopes the success can continue for the remaining five games before the playoffs.