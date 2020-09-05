Heelan football moves to 1-1, thanks to lockdown defense over North

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman’s first win as Bishop Heelan High School head football coach was spearheaded by the defense.
The Crusaders defense forced North quarterback Gavin Hauge to throw four interceptions en route to a 49-12 win over the Stars at Olsen Stadium on Friday.
Heelan turned all four of those interceptions into points, including a Mason Scott 54-yard interception return late in the second quarter.
Sir Brandon Watts had two interceptions, and Grant Hegarty had the final of the four interceptions halfway through the third quarter.
“They put a really good opponent away,” Moseman said. “North has a really good offensive unit, there’s no doubt about that.”
The Crusaders have a new defensive backs coach, and it’s a familiar name to Sioux City. Former North High and Morningside national champion Deion Clayborne is on the Heelan coaching staff, working with the safeties and cornerbacks.
So far, freshman Sir Brandon Watts has three interceptions to lead the secondary.
“The secondary got tested tonight against a good North High team,” Moseman said. “Watts just continues to impress. He’s playing bigger than himself. We just hope he can continue to do that. He has an amazing season ahead of him. He likes to get out there and compete.”
The Crusaders held onto their second-half lead, which they weren’t able to do last week in the season-opener against East. The Crusaders added 21 points to their lead in the third quarter.
Moseman’s message all week was to play for 48 minutes.
“Do the ordinary extraordinary,” Moseman said. “We told them, don’t do too much. I thought they came out and executed and did what they had to do.”
Heelan also finished offensively in the red zone. The Crusaders were 5-for-5 on Friday from within the North 20-yard-line.
Four of those five touchdowns came on the ground. Devionne West had three rushing touchdowns from the North 3 or closer, and Heelan’s first touchdown was a Nathan Favors 4-yard run to tie the game.
Heelan wasn’t very good last year when it was inside the red zone, but Moseman has been pleased with the turnaround in the two games played in 2020.
“The big difference is the running game,” Moseman said. “We’re knocking people off the ball. Our running backs are running hard and fighting to get across that goal line. Devionne is such a hard runner.”
West had 49 yards on 15 carries.
The passing game was a big difference for Heelan, too. Favors was 8-for-10 for 193 yards. Pratt had three catches for 91 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Favors admitted after the game he felt more comfortable on the field. He had a calmer mentality.
“Last week, I was a lot more tense,” Favors said. “I could feel it in my play. I just wasn’t feeling the same than I usually would. This week, I stayed composed and we did our thing. The offense was clicking and that’s how it should be every week.”
Favors had an easier time getting used to a new routine and playbook, too. The former Dakota Valley quarterback saw a lot of differences from style to pregame rituals. It took some time to adjust.
“I’m going to lie, the pressure was there, and the pressure is still there,” Favors said. “I think the biggest thing is this year, I’m being given the opportunity. I can throw the ball, and I can show more than DV was letting me. That’s why I moved to this school in the first place. I think the pressure was that I had to make every play, but I have to realize, I have a team around me. I don’t have to make every play. I can let my team do it for me.”
On the two-game season, Favors is 15-for-23 passing for 262 yards. Favors hopes the success can continue for the remaining five games before the playoffs.
“I need to find a different way to meet those expectations,” Favors said. “I have to realize I have 10 other guys on the field.”
Favors’ counterpart on Friday, Hauge, was 11-for-25 for 179 yards with a touchdown to Austin McClain in the fourth quarter and the four interceptions.
While it wasn’t a night that Stars coach Mitch Mohr expected to have, Mohr still trusts his quarterback to have success for the rest of the season, like he did in Week 1 against South Sioux.
“Gavin is a great quarterback, and he made some bad throws tonight, but he will overcome it,” Mohr said. “He’s a great quarterback, and he’s going to lead us to victory next week. Things didn’t go our way. We had bad breaks. They have to play through it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!