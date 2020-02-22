Heelan girls basketball rallies against Cherokee to return to state tournament

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan’s experience may have paid off in an Iowa Class 3A girls basketball regional final at MOC-Floyd Valley High School on Saturday, but a pair of freshmen bailed the Crusaders out of trouble.
Third-ranked Heelan rallied for a 73-70 triumph over No. 11 Cherokee, earning its second straight state tournament trip.
The Crusaders trailed for much of the game, but got huge 3-pointers from freshmen Kenley Meis and Lauryn Peck in the final three minutes, then held off a gallant Cherokee try at the end.
Meis, who came off the bench to score 12 points, gave Heelan its first lead since the second quarter, nailing a 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining.
That made it 63-62 and a Katie Cooke free throw gave Heelan a two-point advantage seconds later. But Cherokee’s JeMae Nichols hauled in a rebound and scored at the other end and was fouled and converted a conventional 3-point play.
After two missed free throws by Heelan and a turnover by Cherokee, Peck splashed a trey at the 1:46 mark, putting the Crusaders in front 67-65.
Two free throws by Cherokee’s Alexis Pingel tied it at 67-67 before Meis once again nailed a 3-pointer from the head of the key with 1:14 left.
Nichols, who finished with 18 points, gathered in another miss, scored and was fouled, cashing in yet another conventional 3-point play to tie it at 70-70 with 57.9 seconds remaining.
Heelan’s Katelyn Stanley made the second of two free throws with 36.9 ticks left before the Crusaders forced a turnover at the 19-second mark. Senior Amber Aesoph calmly converted two free throws with 11.7 seconds left, making the score 73-70.
Cherokee got the ball to half court and called time out, then missed two 3-point shots before the buzzer sounded.
“It took a lot of heart,” said Aesoph, who led the Crusaders with 19 points. “We’ve all been wanting this for so long. It means so much to the coaches and players and the freshmen really stepped up and helped us out so much.”
The game was closely officiated, which hampered both aggressive squads. Before it was over, a total of five players had fouled out.
Heelan (19-4) won despite missing 18 free throws. Cherokee (17-6) took command by outscoring the Crusaders 21-9 in the second quarter to break for intermission with a 36-28 lead.
The lead grew to 10 points with the first bucket of the third quarter and the Braves were still in front, 58-50, at the end of the third quarter.
Heelan’s Stanley banked in a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and the rally was on.
“Their defense took us out of a lot of things we like to do all the time,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “They pressured us all night long, something we had not really seen all year. They took Katelyn out of the game for quite a while, but she made some big plays on defense.
“A couple of freshmen may have missed a couple free throws, but they made some threes when we needed them.”
Katie Cooke scored 15 points before fouling out with 2:27 left. Ella Skinner – who fouled out with 57 seconds left – tallied 12 points while Stanley finished with eight points, nine rebounds and several key steals.
Cherokee was the first to feel the wrath of fouls, losing starters Teagan Slaughter less than two minutes into the fourth quarter and Grace Anderson with 2:57 remaining.
“I thought our kids played tough tonight, we have a lot of youth on that team and we couldn’t get the breaks at the time we needed them,” Cherokee Coach Brandon Slaughter said. “I love this group, they’re a wonderful group to coach and we’ll be back and stronger.
“They had a banked 3-pointer when we’re up eight and I thought there were a couple plays we might have got fouled under the basket. Some plays went against us at the end that hurt, but overall I thought our game plan was good. We stopped Skinner and Stanley, but a couple of other girls hit threes.”
Pingel, a sophomore, led all scorers with 24 points, while juniors Nichols and Teagan Slaughter added 12 points apiece for Cherokee.
Heelan will be making its 11th state tournament appearance and eighth under Koolstra, now in his 11th season as coach.
“This group has come back before,” Koolstra said. “They don’t give up on each other and we told them before the game, whatever happens stick with each other. I think they stuck with each other down the stretch.
“We love going to Des Moines and showcasing our student athletes. We’re going to go down there and give it our best shot.”