Heelan girls basketball rallies against Cherokee to return to state tournament

Heelan’s Katelyn Stanley made the second of two free throws with 36.9 ticks left before the Crusaders forced a turnover at the 19-second mark. Senior Amber Aesoph calmly converted two free throws with 11.7 seconds left, making the score 73-70.

Cherokee got the ball to half court and called time out, then missed two 3-point shots before the buzzer sounded.

“It took a lot of heart,” said Aesoph, who led the Crusaders with 19 points. “We’ve all been wanting this for so long. It means so much to the coaches and players and the freshmen really stepped up and helped us out so much.”

The game was closely officiated, which hampered both aggressive squads. Before it was over, a total of five players had fouled out.

Heelan (19-4) won despite missing 18 free throws. Cherokee (17-6) took command by outscoring the Crusaders 21-9 in the second quarter to break for intermission with a 36-28 lead.

The lead grew to 10 points with the first bucket of the third quarter and the Braves were still in front, 58-50, at the end of the third quarter.

Heelan’s Stanley banked in a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and the rally was on.