SIOUX CITY -- Eighth-ranked Heelan held 10th-ranked Lewis Central to seven points in the first quarter and the Crusaders continued to pull away.
Heelan went up by 11 points at halftime and held onto the double-digit lead in the second half as the Crusaders went on to win 60-44 on Thursday.
Heelan improved to 16-5 overall. Lewis Central fell to 17-3 and the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.
Ella Skinner led Heelan with 22 points and Katie Cooke hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Katelyn Stanley added 12 points.
Megan Witte and Delaney Esterling each scored 11 points for Lewis Central.