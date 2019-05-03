SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School teammates Ellie Gengler and Ashley Aesoph were on the same page when it mattered most on Friday night.
Gengler found Aesoph with 10 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the match that gave the Class 1A No. 2 ranked Crusaders a 2-0 win over North on Friday at Memorial Field.
Gengler had the ball at around the 15-yard-line marker, then skipped it ahead to Aesoph. Aesoph’s shot first hit actually deflected off North goalkeeper Sedrena Phillips. The ball bounced behind Phillips and rolled into the net for the insurance goal.
Aesoph has her ninth goal of the season and Gengler picked up her ninth assist of the season.
“All season, Ashley and I have been really good at connecting,” Gengler said.
The Crusaders had nine shots on goal and 11 more that weren’t on goal.
The other goal came 63 seconds into the game when North tried to pass the ball back to Phillips, but the ball inadvertently went past Phillips reach and into the Crusaders’ goal.
The Stars had four starters who weren’t in the lineup due to injuries, so coach Jesse Castillo called up two freshmen to the lineup.
Both teams are in the thick of their seasons and played three games each this week. The Crusaders went 3-0 — the other two wins were a 1-0 win over Lewis Central and a 5-0 win over Unity Christian.
The Stars won one of three with their lone win coming Thursday in a 2-0 win over Denison-Schleswig.
“Everyone’s legs are tired, and maybe the girls have lost that spark in their eyes,” Castillo said, “But they haven’t lost their effort. And for that, I’m satisfied.”
North had just one shot and it was on goal during a free kick in the two minutes of the match.