SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan coach Clark Charlestin couldn’t help but smile after a 7-0 win Friday over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 1A-Region 1 girls soccer semifinal match.
On the other side, SB-L (9-6) coach Emily Hartman stood alone behind the bench for a couple minutes after the postgame huddle, leaning over with frustration still on her face minutes after Memorial Field had been cleared.
The Crusaders (12-3) scored six times in the second half to advance to the regional final, which will be against Unity Christian at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Field.
“In the first half, we were just go, go, go, go, go,” Charlestin said. “In the second half, I thought we played more relaxed. Whether it’s 1-0, 2-0 or 7-0, it’s still a win. I think (the second half) is what you hope for and dream of as a coach.”
Katelyn Stanley — who also had the lone first-half goal — scored on a header thanks to a nice feed on a corner kick from Ellie Gengler. That came with 22 minutes, 38 seconds to go left in the match.
“We wanted to get out to a strong start, but it took us a couple of minutes,” Stanley said. “It felt good to get them in."
The Crusaders had four corner kicks.
Heelan added to its score 96 seconds later with a goal by Gengler, and the assist on that came from junior Amber Aesoph with 21:22 left to go.
Aesoph got a goal of her own with a kick about 30 yards long with 18:36 left. It’s Aesoph’s fourth goal of the season. Stanley delivered the ball to Aesoph from the middle of the pitch and kicked it out to her left side.
The Crusaders’ fourth goal, according to Hartman, was the straw that broke the Warriors’ back.
“I think that fourth goal, they thought there was no way we were coming back from that,” Hartman said. “Our defense just kind of broke down. Heelan is a great team, and they moved around a lot. We stood and watched.
“We haven’t had a game like that in a long time, and it really sucks to go out like that,” Hartman said. “It was messy. We played messy. You have those nights where it seems like nothing was going right for us, and that was tonight for us."
The scoring wasn’t done, however. The Crusaders had three more goals to get added to their tally.”
Goal No. 5 was also a connection between Gengler and Ashley Aesoph, but not a usual one. The ball was rolling toward the left-side corner and Warriors goalkeeper Jenna Ryan was sprinting out to try and grab it.
“I saw the goalie come out I was trying to get around her, and I tried to get the ball to Ashley,” Gengler said. “I got it there, and Ashley was there to finish it. I knew (Ryan) would want to go out and get the ball, so I just knew I had to beat her to it.”
Gengler did beat Ryan to the ball, and the sophomore forward kicked it to Ashley Aesoph, who had a couple Warriors around her, but the Crusaders senior sealed her lone goal of the night open-net header with 16:10 remaining in the match.
Heelan freshman Mia Conley scored the sixth goal of the night, but it took about 12 minutes for the Crusaders to add to their lead.
With 4:29 left, Conley got an open shot opportunity when a long shot at Ryan took a high bounce, and the Warriors goalkeeper misplayed the high bounce. That gave Conley — who had a hat trick Tuesday against West Sioux — a simple look.
Kaitlyn Cooke rounded out the Crusaders’ scoring spree with a last-minute goal. Cooke took a shot from about 20 yards out, and Ryan had a hand on the ball, but the ball escaped Ryan’s reach and found the net.
The Crusaders took 20 shots on goal, and had 10 additional chances that went wide or high.
“It’s easy when you have players that listen, they’re coachable,” Charlestin said. “They adjusted to the changes and that helps. They took advantage of what the game gave them.”
SB-L, meanwhile, had two shots on goal and three that went wide, including two close calls late from senior Brooklyn Huberty.
Hartman said that in her nine years of coaching, Friday's loss was the hardest of all to watch.
"Looking at the girls, they were done," Hartman said. "I said to my assistants it was very frustrating for me to stand here and know there was nothing I could do. I move them around and tell them what they need to do and fix, but they can't quite figure it out. I can't do anything but stand behind this line and watch."