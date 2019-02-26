DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sioux City Bishop Heelan’s coaching staff pulled a rabbit out of its hat and the plan worked to perfection in the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The No. 6 Crusaders slapped a 1-3-1 zone defense on No. 3 Grinnell and stymied the Tigers to the tune of a 55-46 victory in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Heelan (19-5) moved on to a semifinal at 6:45 p.m. Thursday against second-ranked North Scott.
“We watched a lot of video and, to be honest with you, I don’t think they saw anything like that this year,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “A lot of teams played a lot of man against them and they can really shoot the ball. We just recognized where Naomi Jackson was and keyed on her because we knew she could run off several threes in a row.
“Their whole team can shoot the ball, they’re a very high percentage shooting team. I thought the 1-3-1 would get out there and pressure them on perimeter shots. We backed it up and made some adjustments so we could take the wings away and I think our girls executed.”
Grinnell had made 210 3-point shots coming into the tourney but struggled mightily in this one, hitting 6 of 25. The Tigers shot just 33 percent for the game and led only once the entire contest.
“We struggled offensively the entire game,” Grinnell Coach Trent Edsen said. “This was new for us, we haven’t faced a 1-3-1 zone all year. We saw them on film five or six times but it was hard to gauge how long they really were.
“I don’t know how many tipped passes that they had but they were able to get out there and extend their defense. We just had trouble moving the ball offensively and when we can’t move the ball and get shots it turned out to be a struggle for us.”
Nevertheless, Grinnell erased a 13-point deficit by outscoring Heelan 15-2 in the last three minutes of the first half. The Tigers tied it at 28-28 on two free throws with three seconds remaining.’
Grinnell took its only lead of the game when Sarah Gosselink hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter. Heelan answered with six unanswered points, four by Amber Aesoph, to surge back in front.
Naomi Jackson tied it 34-34 on a 3-pointer but Jackson, one of the top long-range shooters in the state, was just 3-for-11 from the arc.
The teams then traded 4-0 spurts and were deadlocked again. Heelan’s Ella Skinner made two free throws and Grinnell’s Macy Harris a basket, then Mary Kate Fitzsimmons calmly sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Heelan a 42-40 lead.
Heelan’s defense took over again in the fourth quarter, limiting Grinnell to just three baskets. The Crusaders outscored Grinnell 9-2 and after taking a 49-42 lead, salted it away by making six free throws in the last minute of the game.
“We talked about we were going to have our runs and so were they,” Koolstra said. “We just have to weather the storm and continue to keep going. Think about the next play, think about the next play. And, I think they did it.”
Skinner led the way for Heelan with 14 points, while Aesoph chipped in 13 points in her familiar role as the first player off the bench. Katie Cooke was also in double digits with 10 points and Katelyn Stanley tallied eight. Aesoph also had four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
“This means a lot, I think we were the only people who thought we could do it,” said Skinner, one of four junior starters. “All week we just believed that we could and it feels really good to get it accomplished when we knew we could do it.”
Grinnell (19-3), got 13 points and nine rebounds from Macy Harris. Rebekah McCombs came off the bench to contribute 11 points and six rebounds.
Heelan will once again be a decided underdog against North Scott, which disposed of Denison-Schleswig 56-37 in another quarterfinal.
“I don’t think anybody thought we were going to beat Grinnell,” Koolstra said. “Our team understands that and I think they’re focused and driven. And, you know what? They play hard.”
Heelan also reached a semifinal the last time they qualified for state in 2015. This is the Crusaders’ 10th trip to state and sixth under Koolstra, whose 2010 squad won it all.