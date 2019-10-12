ATLANTIC, Iowa — Bishop Heelan High School senior Amber Aesoph earned a 10th-place finish Saturday at the Atlantic Invitational.
Aesoph's time was 21 minutes, 40 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Crusaders junior Grace Mahaney was 21st in 22:10.
The Crusaders finished third as a team with 108 points behind Harlan's 46 and Ankeny Centennial's 71.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two girls place in the top-16. Warriors freshman Sophia Karras ran 21:49 to place 14th, then Chloe Black was 16th and finished 2 seconds behind Karras.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge won the race in 20:10.
Heelan, SB-L and Le Mars also had their boys teams run at the meet.
Le Mars junior Jason Sudtelgte led the local pack with a 13th-place finish, and he turned in a time of 18:05.
Jackson Sudtelgte was 26th (18:32) and Ethan Hulinsky (34th, 18:49) rounded out the top-3 for the Bulldogs.
Cole Satterwhite led the Crusaders in 39th and beat the 19-minute mark by 1 second.
Carlos Rodriguez led the Warriors in 44th, as he crossed the finish line in 19:07. Issac Bryan was four spots behind at 19:10.
Le Mars was seventh in the team standings while SB-L was 14th. Heelan did not field a complete team.
Nodaway Valley senior Joshua Baudler won in 17:21.