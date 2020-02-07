Heelan's Darron Koolstra reaches milestone, Crusaders clinch conference title

“That was probably one of our best offensive nights shooting the ball,” said Koolstra, who reached the milestone in his 11th season at the Crusader helm. “We normally don’t shoot a lot of threes but we had four in the first quarter and were shooting them with confidence. It was good ball movement and they were sharing the ball.”

And, as usual, Heelan’s zone defense was suffocating, completely taking Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-8, 7-6) out of its offensive rhythm.

However, SB-L senior Kenzie Foley also reached a milestone, surpassing 1,000 points for her career. The St. Cloud State volleyball recruit went over 1,000 with a bucket at the five-minute mark of the third quarter and wound up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Emma Christensen came off the bench to pace the Warriors with 17 points, but they lost for just the second time in their last seven contests.

Heelan has lost only once since opening the season with back-to-back setbacks. Its last loss came to Mason City, 54-43, in the CNOS Foundation Classic on Jan. 11. Mason City is ranked 13th in Class 4A.