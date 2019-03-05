SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan junior Ella Skinner stepped her game up a notch this season and the result was a trip to the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament for the Crusaders.
Heelan, in fact, reached the Class 4A semifinals before falling to eventual state champion North Scott. Skinner was named to the all-tournament team.
The 6-foot post averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for a team that made the state tournament for the first time since 2015. A versatile performer, Skinner has landed on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state squad.
The IPSWA honored the top 24 high school basketball players in each class, choosing three all-state teams of eight players each for each class.
Madison Dreckman of Le Mars was a first-team selection in Class 4A for the second straight season. The 6-1 senior rang also rang up 17.6 points per game and raked down 5.9 rebounds for a team that lost to Heelan in a regional final.
Dreckman, a second team all-state pick as a sophomore, shot 42 percent from the 3-point arc, handed out 85 assists and blocked 40 shots. She will play at NCAA Division II Nebraska-Kearney after eclipsing 1,000 points for her prep career.
Morningside College recruit Olivia Larsen, who led Newell-Fonda to the Class 1A state championship, was a first-team pick in Class 1A. The talented guard – a repeat first-team selection – was named captain of the 1A all-tournament team and scored 17 points in the title game, becoming Newell-Fonda’s all-time leading scorer.
Larsen, playing on a well-balanced squad that relies heavily on its pressure defense, averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds this season to go along with 111 assists and 130 steals. She set a 1A state tournament single-game record with nine steals in an opening-round win over Springville.
Cherokee’s Payton Slaughter made the Class 2A first team after missing all of last season because of a knee injury. Slaughter was a first-team selection as a sophomore in 2017. The Briar Cliff University recruit scored 15.6 points per game while leading the state (all classes) in steals with 160. Cherokee reached a regional final before falling to Orange City Unity Christian.
Kallyn Stumbo, a junior from Okoboji, was named to the Class 3A first team after impressive averages of 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, plus 135 assists. The 5-8 guard led her team to an 18-3 record this season.
West Des Moines Valley senior Zoe Young was selected as Miss Basketball. A 5-10 guard and Maryland recruit, Young averaged 23.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for a Valley squad that captured the Class 5A state championship. She was all-tournament captain and shot 56.2 percent from the field.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kenzie Foley, a junior, was named the Class 4A second team while Heelan junior Katelyn Stanley was a third-team pick. Senior point guard Alex Mohr, who led Denison-Schleswig to a state tournament berth, was also on the third team.
Senior Kassidy Pingel, who led Cherokee with a 19.5 average, earned second-team Class 2A plaudits. Pingel, the leading scorer in the Lakes Conference who, like classmate Slaughter passed 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for her career, will play at Division II Upper Iowa and was a third-team selection in Class 3A last season.
Janie Schoonhoven, a 5-10 sophomore from Unity Christian, was selected to the 2A third team. Schoonhoven’s Knights upended Cherokee in a regional final and lost a tight four-point first-round game to Grundy Center in the state tournament.
Westwood senior Carah Drees, who just missed averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, is on the Class 1A second team for the second consecutive season.
Jayde Barto, a junior from Kingsley-Pierson, was tabbed for the Class 1A third team. Barto averaged 16.3 points for a K-P team that lost to eventual state runner-up West Hancock in a regional final.