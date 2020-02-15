Heelan's Stanley reaches milestone in tourney opener

SIOUX CITY – The outcome was pretty much a foregone conclusion, considering Bishop Heelan is one of the best Iowa Class 3A girls basketball teams in the state and Sheldon has struggled this season.

Therefore, to the surprise of nobody, Heelan dominated the Orabs 59-21 in a regional opener at O’Gorman Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The third-ranked Crusaders improved to 17-4 and advanced to host a semifinal game Wednesday against West Lyon. West Lyon (16-6) downed Sioux Center 51-38 in another first-round regional game.

Coach Darron Koolstra was able to rest his regulars for a good amount of the game, which was beneficial considering the flu bug made its way through the team this week.

But while they were in there, the Heelan starters were impressive, completely throttling Sheldon on both ends of the floor. It was an especially gratifying day for senior guard Katelyn Stanley, who went over 1,000 points for her career on her first basket of the game.

Stanley, who ranks second all-time at Heelan in assists and steals, became the fifth member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}