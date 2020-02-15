Heelan's Stanley reaches milestone in tourney opener

SIOUX CITY – The outcome was pretty much a foregone conclusion, considering Bishop Heelan is one of the best Iowa Class 3A girls basketball teams in the state and Sheldon has struggled this season.
Therefore, to the surprise of nobody, Heelan dominated the Orabs 59-21 in a regional opener at O’Gorman Fieldhouse on Saturday.
The third-ranked Crusaders improved to 17-4 and advanced to host a semifinal game Wednesday against West Lyon. West Lyon (16-6) downed Sioux Center 51-38 in another first-round regional game.
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Heelan hosts Sheldon in first-round regional
Coach Darron Koolstra was able to rest his regulars for a good amount of the game, which was beneficial considering the flu bug made its way through the team this week.
But while they were in there, the Heelan starters were impressive, completely throttling Sheldon on both ends of the floor. It was an especially gratifying day for senior guard Katelyn Stanley, who went over 1,000 points for her career on her first basket of the game.
Stanley, who ranks second all-time at Heelan in assists and steals, became the fifth member of the school’s 1,000-point club.
You have free articles remaining.
“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates,” Stanley said shortly after being presented the game ball in a postgame celebration. “I just go out and play the game I love with my friends and try to have fun doing it.
“We know we can’t overlook anybody so we were ready to play today and it showed.”
Stanley, a four-year starter, just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Ella Skinner and Amber Aesoph paced Heelan with 15 points each. The starters left for good midway through the third quarter.
“Sometimes when you’re playing a game like this the players aren’t focused as well as they should be,” said Koolstra, who also received a game ball for recently picking up his 200th coaching win. “But the girls were tonight and I’m pleased about that.
“To have two girls go over 1,000 points in the same season is great. Ella and Katelyn have been playing together for a long time and have both contributed so much to this program.”
Skinner, like Stanley a returning all-stater, surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season.
Brooklyn Grady scored 11 points for Sheldon, which finished 5-17 on the season. Grady’s 3-pointer a minute into the game gave the Orabs a 5-3 lead, but Heelan reeled off the next 13 points in a row and took command, 20-7, after one quarter.
The Crusaders forced 18 turnovers in the first and raced to a 45-12 lead at intermission. On the first basket of the second half, a continuous clock kicked in because of a 35-point mercy rule.
Sheldon managed only one point in the third quarter and eight baskets the entire game.
PHOTO GALLERY
To see more photos from this game, visit siouxcityjournal.com.