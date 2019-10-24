HUMBOLDT, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls cross country team is going to state.
The Crusaders finished third Thursday with 94 team points at the Humboldt Class 3A state qualifying meet, behind Ballard with 30 points and Spencer, which scored 82.
The Crusaders were led by senior Amber Aesoph.
Aesoph finished in third place with a time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds. She ended up behind Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins (19:16) and Ballard's Paityn Noe (19:19).
Heelan's Grace Mahaney finished in 11th place (20:26) and Jada Newberg was 23rd to round out the top-3 for the Crusaders.
Aesoph wasn't the only local finisher in the top-15.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink was seventh (20:06), Elisa Fisher of Spencer was eighth (20:18) and Le Mars' Chloe Calhoun was 14th (20:39).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two girls in the top-20: Chloe Black at 16th (20:57) and Sophia Karras (21:05).
Although the meet saw no local boys teams make it, there will be some Siouxland kids running next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Sam May led the local pack with a third-place performance in 17 minutes flat.
Le Mars' Jason Sudtelgte was fourth in 17:12, and Bulldogs teammate Ethan Hulinsky sixth in 17:24.
Spencer's Ethan Schmidt finished behind Hulinsky by 2 seconds, good for seventh place.
The Warriors are sending two boys to state. Isaac Bryan was 10th (17:29) and Carlos Rodriguez 12th (17:30).
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Marco Lopez finished between the two Warriors in 11th place in 17:29.