SIOUX CITY – T.J. Chamberlain got plenty of offensive support and the Bishop Heelan senior was right on task while picking up his fifth pitching win of the season Tuesday.
Chamberlain went the distance as Heelan, ranked No. 10 in Iowa Class 3A, zipped to an 11-2 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field.
The Crusaders (17-6, 12-4) gained a measure of revenge on SB-L (16-10, 9-8), which posted a sweep in the last meeting of the two teams May 30 in Sergeant Bluff. Heelan has won six of its last seven overall and 11 of 13 since the two losses to SB-L.
“I always tell the kids if they go out and get runs I’ll just throw strikes and good things will happen,” Chamberlain said. “I was throwing fastballs to get it by them and then I would hit them with a curveball to keep them offspeed and they would just fly out.”
Chamberlain, now 5-0 on the season, gave up six hits, three of those in the sixth when Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored its only runs. The Crusaders, meanwhile, scored in every inning and collected 13 hits.
“T.J. was sharp, that’s kind of the way he looked when he beat Dowling,” Heelan Coach Andy Osborne said. “He was throwing three pitches for strikes and it’s a lot of fun to call pitches when he’s doing that.”
Heelan hadn’t played in a week and had a doubleheader against North and two games in Des Moines rained out over the weekend.
“We had a really good practice on Friday in Des Moines, but you never know how guys will bounce back after that long of a layoff,” Osborne said. “Down there (SB-L) we felt like gave two games away and knew we could play a lot better than we did at SB-L the first two. That was kind of our goal today, to come back, be aggressive and you saw that with your base running. That can really demoralize a team when you’re running the bases like that.”
Heelan players spent a great deal of time motoring around the basepaths, scoring two runs in five different innings. As it turned out, an RBI single by Christian Velasquez in the bottom of the second inning gave the Crusaders the lead for good.
Velasquez, the No. 9 hitter, rapped three singles and drove in three runs while No. 7 batter Collin Knapp also collected three hits. Ben Dixon had two doubles and a single, knocking in three, while Mike Pithan scored three runs.
Heelan came into the twin bill trailing East by two games in the MRAC standings.
“We’re basically going to operate like they’re not going to lose,” Osborne said. “We can’t lose either, so we have to keep going.”
Chamberlain struck out six, including Jacob Massey to end the game, and did not walk a batter. Meanwhile, the Crusaders had their way against Nick Muller, who went the distance for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Chamberlain retired 13 straight after giving up a second-inning hit to Wade Phair before Deric Fitzgerald singled with two outs in the sixth. Spencer Kleene followed with an RBI double and scored on a base hit by Daniel Wright.
While the Crusaders have been on a roll of late, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has dropped five of its last six.
GAME 2
HEELAN 3, SB-L 2: The Crusaders completed the sweep behind the pitching of Christian Velasquez, who tossed a complete game and gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out four. The game was tied at 1-1 in the fifth inning when Heelan scored twice to a take a 3-1 lead. Collin Knapp plated a run on an infield out and Ian Gill had an RBI single the help the Crusaders move on top.
Daniel Wright got a run back with an RBI single in the sixth inning but the Warriors couldn't score the equalizer. Wright and Jacob Massey had two hits apiece in the nightcap for SB-L. Zach Hamilton was the losing pitcher in game two, fanning two while walking three batters.