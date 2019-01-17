SIOUX CITY -- An historic night turned into a key victory for the Bishop Heelan girls basketball team Tuesday.
In an ongoing theme to pay tribute to the last season in “The Pit,” Heelan hosted a ‘Pack the Pit Night,’ inviting several former coaches and one of the most famous players in school history to Tuesday’s game.
And, the homestanding Crusaders didn’t disappoint, turning back city rival East 52-43, avenging a 17-point loss to the Black Raiders earlier this season.
Heelan’s defense dictated the outcome as its zone seemed to discombobulate East the entire contest. The Crusaders nearly pitched a shutout in the second quarter, allowing just a 3-point basket with less than a minute to go.
“That was a huge win for us,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “We took care of the ball better tonight than we did in the last game against them and that was one of the things we talked about for this game.
“Katelyn Stanley had two or three girls on her the entire night and was bringing the ball downcourt all night. She handled their pressure very well.”
Stanley, still working her way back to full strength because of a balky knee, scored 13 points and quarterbacked the Crusader offense. Ella Skinner tossed in 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, taking advantage of foul trouble on East’s 6-foot-2 standout Nyamer Diew.
Diew picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game and her third less than two minutes into the second quarter. She sat most of the first half and was limited defensively the rest of the way, taking away a shot blocker for the Black Raiders.
“When girls like that get into foul trouble and they’re huge shot blockers they’re not looking to block shots,” Koolstra said. “We wanted to attack her and a few times we didn’t but we did a pretty good job of attacking her and staying with the game plan.”
East had a 13-7 lead after one quarter but went scoreless until Katlynn Tucker hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the second. Heelan outscored the Black Raiders 12-3 to grab a 19-16 halftime lead.
Skinner and Nicole Jacobson each hit big 3-point shots in the third quarter as the Crusaders stayed in front, 35-33. Skinner made 6 of 8 shots in the stanza.
East was just 3-for-13 from the field in the fourth quarter and went through another scoring drought. Tucker made two free throws with 4:43 left in the game to pull her team within 39-38, but East didn’t score again until a conventional 3-point play by Diew with 34.8 seconds remaining.
By then, Heelan had mounted a 45-41 lead and was able to salt the victory away from the free throw line, convering 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
Tucker finished with 14 points and Diew 11 for East (9-4), which had a five-game winning streak snapped. The Black Raiders beat Heelan 64-47 on Dec. 15 at East.
“It’s credit to them defensively,” East Coach Brian Drent said. “They kept us off balance the whole night. We just couldn’t get much rhythm. We’re a team that likes to run and they did a good job of keeping us contained.
“Foul trouble played a factor but it hurt them as well so it wasn’t the determining point in the game. It was just kind of a tough game for us.”
Heelan, which slipped a spot to No. 9 in the Class 4A ratings after a couple of recent losses, improved to 9-3 on the season and still trails East by one game in the Missouiri River Conference standings.
Before the game, Mary Schrad, an Iowa girls basketball prep and collegiate Hall of Famer, was introduced and spoke to the crowd. Several past coaches were on hand, including John Adams, who started the program and coached for the first eight seasons.
“In an environment like this, with everybody here and a special night for Mary Schrad, I just think it’s a huge win for our program,” Koolstra said.