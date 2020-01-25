Herb Irgens Invitational provides good barometer for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Saturday's 50th annual Herb Irgens Invitational was a barometer test for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
It was a chance for the Warriors to not only measure themselves against Class 1A top-ranked Don Bosco but also against a Solon team that is ranked ahead of SB-L in the iawrestle.com rankings at No. 6.
The measuring stick is key because while West Delaware and Union are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in 2A, respectively, the No. 3 through No. 10 spots are up for grabs.
The Warriors started the season unranked as a tournament team and they’ve slowly climbed the rankings. SB-L is now up to No. 7 in the iawrestle rankings and moved all the way to No. 4 in The Predicament rankings this past week.
While Don Bosco ended up running away with the Herb Irgens title with 289 points, the Warriors finished in second place with 172.5 points, ahead of Emmetsburg (third, 155), Solon (fourth, 138.5) and a West Hancock team (fifth, 129.5) that is ranked No. 7 in 1A.
SB-L coach Clint Koedam said he feels like he sets the team’s tournament schedule up to prove where the Warriors are at.
“It’s nice to see rankings and having us high in rankings but ultimately it boils down to taking care of things on the mat as the real deal,” Koedam said. “Whether it was the Perry Tournament, which didn’t happen, the Council Bluffs Classic or this one, our intent is … we are here to see how we match up and this weekend the boys have done quite well.
“I actually appreciate it when nobody wants to recognize us in the beginning of the year because honestly, the only recognition that matters is what medals are around their necks at end of the year.”
Each time a new set of rankings comes out, SB-L moves up a spot or two and Saturday's result might help the Warriors climb another rung or two.
“We weren’t ranked coming into the year but I knew we should be. We have six returning state qualifiers,” SB-L junior Isaac Bryan said. “I knew if we all did our thing, we would get up there, for sure. It gave us a chip on our shoulder to go out there and compete every night. Make a statement, make a point."
West Lyon and Woodbury Central both finished in the top 10 along with Spirit Lake Park. West Lyon finished seventh with 104 points, Woodbury Central finished eighth with 100 points and SLP tied for ninth with 91 points.
Bryan (138) was one of five Warriors who competed for a title on Saturday along with Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132) and Jack Gaukel (152).
Bryan, ranked No. 4 in 2A, pinned South Central Calhoun’s Jordan Khommanyvong, No. 9 in 1A, in 4:27 for the 138 title.
Gaukel, the top-ranked 152-pounder in 2A, controlled his match against Solon’s Zeb Gnida, No. 4 in 2A. Gaukel went up early and claimed a 10-3 decision for the title. Gaukel was named the Most Outstanding wrestler from the tournament.
Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith, No. 3 in 1A, led Woodbury Central’s charge on Saturday as he pinned Ty Koedam in 5:45 for the 126-pound title.
You have free articles remaining.
Parmelee, who isn’t ranked by iawrestle but is No. 9 according to The Predicament, upset South Central Calhoun’s Ayden Toms, who is No. 10 in 1A, in the semifinals with a 7-4 decision. Parmelee faced 1A No. 5-ranked Garrett Funk. Parmelee got a reversal in the third period to tie it at 6-6 but Funk got a late escape and takedown for a 9-7 decision as Parmelee finished as the runner-up at 120.
Curry, No. 6 in 2A, fell behind 6-0 to Don Bosco’s Easton Larson for the 132-pound title but Curry battled back and made it 6-4. Larson, No. 3 in 1A, held off Curry the rest of the way for the title with the 6-4 decision.
Liebe was in a 170-pound bracket that featured six ranked wrestlers with the SB-L senior being the lowest seed and the lowest-ranked of those six.
Liebe, No. 8 in 2A, faced 2A No. 3 Jax Flynn of Solon in the quarterfinal and pulled off the upset with a 7-4 decision.
Liebe couldn’t pull off the second upset in a row as Western Christian’s Tristan Mulder, No. 3 in 1A, got the 6-1 decision. Mulder lost a 5-3 decision to Don Bosco’s Carson Tenold, No. 1 in 1A, in the title match.
Liebe bounced back with a 16-1 tech fall in the consolation semifinals and faced Emmetsburg’s Mason Griffin, No. 7 in 2A, for third place. The match was tight but Liebe got a late escape in the third and held off Griffin’s attacks for a 7-6 decision to finish in third place, well above his seed.
“Blake was the lowest-ranked kid and that’s the stuff that makes me smile,” Koedam said. “Rankings don’t mean anything but it is a little testament of what others think of our guys and the improvement that they’ve shown from week to week.”
SLP’s Jon Burnette, ranked No. 5 in 2A, pinned South Central Calhoun’s Kevin King in 1:11 for the 113-pound title.
West Lyon’ Jordan Ver Meer, No. 10 in 1A, had a big upset as he pinned West Hancock’s Chandler Redenius, No. 2 in 1A, in 2:42 to win the 285 title.
West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman was in the 220-pound title match and lost a 6-4 decision to 1A No. 7 Jared Thiry.
The Warriors only missed placing in four weight classes.
Junior Aidan Lambertson, who finished seventh on Saturday, has 21 wins at 113 pounds. Senior Bradyn Barclay, who is 18-13, added a seventh-place finish at 182. Senior Matthew Headid has 29 wins at 160 and he finished in eighth place. Senior Cory Bates, who is 25-10 on the season, finished in eighth place at 145.
While Saturday's results gave the Warriors some more confidence, there are plenty of teams that are ready to challenge for a team trophy with SB-L. Centerville, Winterset and Independence are all in the top-five currently according to iawrestle.com and Osage, Davenport Assumption and Williamsburg are also threats for a top-three spot.
SB-L has been in the mix before but has fallen short of that top-three spot, including last season.
Bryan thinks the team can be in the top-three at the state tournament this season.
“Last year we didn’t really get what we wanted but this year, we are more mature now and I feel like we are really going to make a point at state,” Bryan said.