Herb Irgens Invitational provides good barometer for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Saturday's 50th annual Herb Irgens Invitational was a barometer test for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

It was a chance for the Warriors to not only measure themselves against Class 1A top-ranked Don Bosco but also against a Solon team that is ranked ahead of SB-L in the iawrestle.com rankings at No. 6.

The measuring stick is key because while West Delaware and Union are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in 2A, respectively, the No. 3 through No. 10 spots are up for grabs.

The Warriors started the season unranked as a tournament team and they’ve slowly climbed the rankings. SB-L is now up to No. 7 in the iawrestle rankings and moved all the way to No. 4 in The Predicament rankings this past week.

While Don Bosco ended up running away with the Herb Irgens title with 289 points, the Warriors finished in second place with 172.5 points, ahead of Emmetsburg (third, 155), Solon (fourth, 138.5) and a West Hancock team (fifth, 129.5) that is ranked No. 7 in 1A.

SB-L coach Clint Koedam said he feels like he sets the team’s tournament schedule up to prove where the Warriors are at.