HERB IRGENS INVITE NOTEBOOK: Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer and Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette all win titles

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Because of the weather, Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith had to go about a week without wrestling. So while he had a busy week with three matches on Tuesday and four more on Saturday, Klingensmith welcomed the challenge even with three of those matches over the week coming against ranked opponents.
Klingensmith won six of those seven matches as the No. 3-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 126 pounds improved to 39-3 overall on the season after winning the title at the Herb Irgens Invitational on Saturday.
"I feel like it's going pretty good. Tuesday, coming back from a whole week of not wrestling a single match, I was upset but it was all for the best and it was part of God's plan," Klingensmith said. "I went into Tuesday thinking I would have an 18-minute night and it felt so great to wrestle 18 minutes."
Klingensmith's first dual of the week was against Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, another top-10 wrestler at 126 in 1A. Klingensmith won the match 5-1.
Then, he knocked off Bishop Heelan freshman Ethan DeLeon 5-0.
Klingensmith's final match on Tuesday was against West Sioux's Adam Allard, a three-time champion and top-ranked at 126. Allard gave Klingensmith only his third defeat of the season but the two put on a state title-caliber match as Allard won by a 2-0 decision.
"I got my test with Allard. My coaches and teammates have been telling me all season that this is my year," said Klingensmith, who was in the 113-pound state title match last season. "We both kind of knew going into that match that it was going to be a barn-burner. That's what we are going to see down at state on Saturday night."
On Saturday, Klingensmith won all four of his matches by fall, the first three coming in the first period before pinning 10th-ranked Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 5:45 for the 126-pound title at the tournament.
The Wildcat junior was a big reason why Woodbury Central, which is without state-title winner and UNI recruit Wade Mitchell this season because of a knee injury this season, was able to finish eighth at the tournament. Ryder Koele added a third-place finish at 106, Nate Monahan was fifth at 160 and Brackett Locke (120) and Ty Dennison (195) both finished in sixth place.
Losing Mitchell was a blow for the Wildcats but Klingensmith said him and Monahan seen the young group get better week-by-week.
"Wade is like a coach this year and us three always make sure that we are always taking care of the team," Klingensmith said. "Not only am I doing good, but the team is doing phenomenal. We've had freshmen that have stepped up at big weight classes that needed to be filled. They've done their best and given their full effort every time and it's helped us in some duals to pull through."
VER MEER KNOCKS OFF NO. 2
It's called the the 'fatman roll.' West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer hasn't been able to complete one all season despite trying.
It's when the person down position to start a period or a restart attempts to roll out of the bottom spot and takes the person on top with them, putting the person on the top onto their back and the person that was on the bottom on top of that wrestler for a chance at a pin.
On Saturday, Ver Meer was able to complete his first 'fatman roll' against No. 2-ranked Chandler Redenius during the 285-pound title match at the Herb Irgens Invite. After completing the move, Ver Meer quickly pinned Redenius in 2:42 to give Ver Meer probably the biggest upset of the tournament.
Ver Meer didn't even know what West Hancock's Redenius was ranked at the time.
"That was probably one of the greatest feelings I've had in my life since (West Lyon's football) state championship," Ver Meer said. "I always have confidence in myself, you always have to. The one thing with this sport is having determination but not giving up first. As soon as I got the fatman's roll locked up, that's when I knew he was in trouble. Some might say it was luck, but we work that every time in practice."
After pulling off the biggest win of his career, it gives Ver Meer the confidence that he can compete for a state title in March. It's also the second upset Ver Meer has pulled off this week, defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink, ranked No. 7 in 2A. That moved Ver Meer into 10th in the 2A 285-rankings coming into this tournament.
The junior is looking for his first trip to the state tournament.
"I want it bad. This year my hips and my ability to move my feet has been really vital for me and it's been paying off. In the hips, I feel I am pretty strong with everyone else," said Ver Meer, who is 28-4 on the season. "(The match against Van Der Brink) was a big match for me, it turned my season around. Beating Van Der Brink really put confidence in me."
You have free articles remaining.
Ver Meer's run through the 285-pound bracket helped West Lyon finish in seventh place with 104 points as the Wildcats have seen a big jump from last season when they only had one state qualifer, which was Easton Fleshman who finished as the runner-up at 220 on Saturday.
Dalton Warner (113) and Johnny Perez (152) each added sixth-place finishes for West Lyon and Zachary Severson (106) was seventh.
"We are trying to just step our game up every single week at a time," Ver Meer said. "Expectations are just high through the roof."
MULDER BOUNCES BACK FROM INJURY
Toward the end of the football season, Western Christian junior Tristan Mulder suffered a sprained ankle. Not only was it bad timing toward the end of a successful football season for the Wolfpack, it was going to impact the start of his wrestling season.
Mulder, who wrestled for a state title last season and finished as a runner-up, missed most of the first half of the season, which frustrated him.
"That was tough. A lot of adversity, had to push through a lot of things to get to where I am at now," Mulder said.
But after the Christmas break, Mulder returned and has been making up for lost time. The No. 3-ranked 170-pounder in Class 1A was undefeated coming into the Herb Irgens Invitational. He knocked off Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Blake Liebee by a 6-1 decision in the semifinals to get the chance to face top-ranked Carson Tenold of Don Bosco.
While Mulder didn't win the title, he pushed Tenold throughout, losing by a 5-3 decision and is now 16-1 on the season.
"I'm feeling really good. (The win over Liebe) gave me a lot of confidence because I didn't know where I was at," Mulder said. "The rankings give you a leeway of where you are it. It's really about going out there and proving it."
BURNETTE PINS HIS WAY TO A TITLE
Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette had very little trouble with the 113-pound bracket on Saturday. The No. 5-ranked sophomore won all four matches by fall, including his last two in the first period. His quickest pin came in the 113 title match against South Central Calhoun's Kevin King, which game in 1:11.
Those four wins gives Burnette a 28-5 record on the season now.
"He's having a great year and continues to grow," SLP coach Andrew Lundgren said. "He's had some losses which have helped direct him back on focus and have kept him on track. He's learned from those and he's such a positive person and learns from every experience, whether it's on the winning side or the losing side."
SLP finished in third place in Class 2A at the state tournament last season but Burnette is the only returning state qualifier for the Indians this season. Only a sophomore, Burnette has turned into a key leader for a rebuilding Indians squad this season.
"I think he gained a lot of valuable experience last season watching the group of seniors that he had with how they approached the season and how they handled themselves in big-time settings," Lundgren said. "He grew a lot from that and he's a very determined kid. He worked hard in the offseason and put a lot of time on the mat."
OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS AT THE HERB IRGENS
At 126 pounds, Spirit Lake Park's Carson Richards pinned Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson in 1:47 in the third-place match.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck got an 8-4 decision in the 132-pound third-place match over Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson.
Western Christian's Jace Mulder scored a 14-5 major decision over SLP's Isaac Dixon for third place at 138 pounds.
OABCIG senior Jake Nieman bounced back from a tough loss in the semifinals to claim a 9-4 decision over Carroll's Abraham Dirkx for third place at 145 pounds.
Sioux Center's Zachary Rozeboom won a 12-5 decision over Solon's Seamus Poynton to finish in third place at 182 pounds.