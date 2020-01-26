HERB IRGENS INVITE NOTEBOOK: Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer and Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette all win titles

VER MEER KNOCKS OFF NO. 2

It's called the the 'fatman roll.' West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer hasn't been able to complete one all season despite trying.

It's when the person down position to start a period or a restart attempts to roll out of the bottom spot and takes the person on top with them, putting the person on the top onto their back and the person that was on the bottom on top of that wrestler for a chance at a pin.

On Saturday, Ver Meer was able to complete his first 'fatman roll' against No. 2-ranked Chandler Redenius during the 285-pound title match at the Herb Irgens Invite. After completing the move, Ver Meer quickly pinned Redenius in 2:42 to give Ver Meer probably the biggest upset of the tournament.

Ver Meer didn't even know what West Hancock's Redenius was ranked at the time.

"That was probably one of the greatest feelings I've had in my life since (West Lyon's football) state championship," Ver Meer said. "I always have confidence in myself, you always have to. The one thing with this sport is having determination but not giving up first. As soon as I got the fatman's roll locked up, that's when I knew he was in trouble. Some might say it was luck, but we work that every time in practice."