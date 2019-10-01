SIOUX CITY -- I was just getting to know him, planting the seeds of a long-term friendship with an individual whose impressive past in athletics was exceeded only by a future of an even greater magnitude.
Many of my dearest friends have little or no interest in sports, mind you. Still, given my chosen profession, this one stood right there in front of me, smack dab in the middle of the life I had chosen.
One of the first times we got together socially, we were at a local watering hole when Steve Zediker launched into a little story. The subject was a thrifty bricklayer who set out to build a house with 99 bricks. And, when he placed his order at a hardware store, the owner politely told him that store policy was strictly to sell bricks by the 100’s.
Frustrated over being unable to spare a little expense and yet adamant about his original plan, he carted off 100 bricks and proceeded to build the house with 99 of them.
That left him with that 100th brick and to solve a minor dilemma, he took it and fired it as high as he could into the air.
At that point, “Zed” began to chuckle, seemingly proud of what he appeared to think was a clever and complete joke. So, rather than impugn his comedic skills, the rest of us slowly began to respond as though this “punch line” had suddenly hit home.
The conversation shifted to other less frivolous matters for quite some time before Zed started to speak again. I cringed, wondering about this new friend’s peculiar sense of humor and how it reflected on him in a variety of ways.
He spoke of a cigar lover puffing away on a passenger train, sitting directly across from a woman with a small dog. When the woman told him the smoke was bothering her dog and asked him to put it out, he belligerently countered with a request for her to get rid of her dog. And the bickering went back and forth until the woman, concealing one hand gripping firmly on her pet’s leash, reached out with her other hand and dropped him out the window.
Mindful that he had another cigar in his jacket, the man fulfilled his end of the bargain and tossed the lit stogie out the window.
Thinking she had won, the woman carefully pulled the dog to safety. Zed then adds, “But do you know what the dog had in its mouth?’
Before I could play along and say, “The cigar?,” he promptly answers, “The brick!” And we quickly realized this driest of all wits had in fact demonstrated a remarkable sense of humor.
He was a man of few words, this former East High teacher and coach whose 15-month battle with melanoma came to an end last Thursday. Having lived long enough to realize more than once that 67 is too young to die, I took a bit of solace in one of the few nice things about this scenario: Dying young often translates to larger crowds at your memorial services.
Sitting in a packed room Monday night at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, though, this fact of life and death was of no great comfort to Steve’s loving family -- sons Bart and Matt, daughter Jacquie and his wife of 45 years, the former Nancy Tritz. It was still painful, too, for his mother June, sister Judy Weaver, brothers Arnie and Avery along with seven grandchildren.
The list of friends was formidable both in quantity and quality. Many of them took turns sharing with the crowd several anecdotes and memories like mine. That’s when it dawned on me that Zed, like many of the best friends to whom I’ve said my farewells, left quite a legacy in these tales that will be passed on for decades to come.
Beyond the comedy, quite a wonderful life was lived, longevity not withstanding.
There was the athletic career, playing quarterback for East, Colorado State and Morningside. Name the sport and he likely played it at one level or many, always performing very well.
There was the long career in coaching that included a 1982 Nebraska Class C-2 football state title and carried over to more than 20 years at East, where he assisted in basketball, was the head coach in baseball and finally served five years as the head coach in football (2004-08).
Outside of interscholastic sports, he pursued men’s fast-pitch softball as an award-winning catcher. The true glory years came when he joined the emerging juggernaut sponsored by Penn Corp Financial.
Although Penn Corp went on to win three more International Softball Congress World Tournaments, Steve put away his catchers mitt and became a spectator after the 1988 season, when Decatur, Ill., was the host city. That was the year Gale Kurtz managed the first of his four ISC champs, a season in which Zed caught 19-year-old pitcher Jimmy Seaman from Wellington, New Zealand, whose 6-0 record earned him the Leroy Zimmerman Award as the tournament’s top pitcher.
Seaman, incidentally, was recently inducted into the ISC Hall of Fame, which made him the 14th representative from the Penn Corp dynasty to make it. Had he stuck around to play in the requisite number of world tournaments, Steve Zediker would have surely made it 15 Penn Corp hall of famers.
Although many of them no longer live here and some never did, commuting via Penn Corp company jets, still others are deceased. Most notable of the latter, of course, were pitchers Paul Magan and Steve Schultz, the two New Zealanders killed in a 1990 car wreck near Soldier.
Now, we’ve been separated from one of the most local athletic heroes to play through this golden era in Sioux City fast-pitch softball, an era that saw Penn Corp Park lure world tournaments here in 1986, 1991, 1995 and 1999. Those days are definitely gone, but for many they’ll not be forgotten.
Nor will my friend, “Zed” ever fade from their memories or mine.