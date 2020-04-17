High school spring sports season in Iowa canceled

Vaudt is going to send out a hashtag #statetitlebid on Twitter and is going to call dibs for his team.

"All schools, all people part of sports, send out the hashtag #statetitle bid," Vaudt said. "Maybe give back to those kids and call dibs to the state title. All track, all tennis, all soccer, all of them are state champs and they are giving up something for something bigger. I think everyone should do it. Have it be a glimmer of hope for what could've been."

North boys tennis wait to build

The North boys' tennis team had a strong group of seniors and a state qualifier returning after a 5-1 2019 season but won't be able to take to the court this season.

"I'm disappointed like most. I was so hopeful for the May 1 start-up and for my players," North coach Scott Davidson said. "The kids are the ones I am most disappointed for. I understand why we are doing it because of the safety of not only the community and the athletes but for everyone involved."

North had five seniors on its roster this season and four were going to have prominent roles. Trevor Welp, Ben Mortiz and Derek Hwang were all in North's top-six and Brett Spencer was the No. 7. The fifth senior is Carson Bogenreif.