High school spring sports season in Iowa canceled

SIOUX CITY -- For spring high school student-athletes, their seasons ended before they even started.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union jointly decided Friday to cancel the entire spring season following the announcement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds closing physical school buildings for the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The summer sports season - baseball and softball - is still currently suspended. A decision on those seasons will be made by the latest on June 1.
Understandably, there was widespread disappointment throughout the Siouxland following the announcement, especially for teams that had high expectations going into the spring.
“I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am that your spring season has been cancelled (sic),” Bishop Heelan High School activities director Anthony Elias wrote in a Twitter note to Crusaders student-athletes. “I’ve been incredibly touched and motivated by your continued hard work and dedication during this time of uncertainty.”
Take the Crusaders girls track team, for example.
The Crusaders had one of the state’s top runners, Amber Aesoph, returning for her senior year and was aiming to help defend the title in the Class 3A girls distance medley relay as well as gunning for a championship in the 800- and 1,500-meter races.
Aesoph, an Iowa recruit, finished fifth last season in the 3A 800 finals, one spot behind current South Dakota freshman Madison Jochum. Then, in the 1,500, Aesoph was third in the finals.
Crusaders girls coach Nate Trienen admitted Aesoph needed more experience running on the biggest stage so that when the state meet came around this season, she’d be more prepared.
However, she won’t get that shot.
“The best thing is that she’s not done yet,” Treinen said. “She’s got four years at Iowa and (Heelan cross country coach) Todd (Roerig) and I will do everything we can to get her ready.”
Aesoph was the anchor of the distance medley relay squad. The other three Crusaders on that team were senior Hope Sokolowski as well as Jochum and Hannah Hutchinson.
Those four finished the race in 4 minutes, 4.86 seconds, nearly 2 seconds ahead of Carlisle’s distance medley team.
Sokolowski was anticipated to be the starter of the race this season and Aesoph the once again the anchor. Treinen wasn’t sure who would’ve filled the two spots left by the 2019 seniors but knew that the Crusaders had a shot to repeat.
“We had another shot of winning it,” Treinen said. “I would’ve liked to have seen how it panned out. We were solid in that area again. It’s a bummer for all of them.”
Some of the track runners -- especially those on the 2020 Class 3A girls state championship basketball team -- only had two or three days of practice before officials halted activities back in March.
Treinen was eager to see his team compete, seeing the work that the Crusaders had put in the offseason.
“We didn’t want to have that finality,” Trienen said. “Knowing that happened, it’s just so upsetting. It’s frustrating for the athletes to put in a good month’s of work and not seeing anything from it. It’s no fun.”
Treinen said there’s no other option now but to move forward. Treinen will let the weekend pass through before looking ahead to the 2021 spring season.
Treinen will have Zoom virtual chat meetings with individual athletes, just to see how they’re feeling and what’s been going through their mind.
The Crusaders will also transition out of race shape form.
“Not knowing that we’re not going to have a season, we don’t need to be in race form,” Treinen said. “We’ll back off a bit, but we won’t be changing a lot.”
According to the IHSAA and IGHSAU, the four spring sports accounted for more than 45,000 participants. Track and field was the second-most popular sport by participation in any season with 12,012 boys participants and 9,908 for the girls.
Before the announcement on Friday, the IHSAA and IGHSAU were to let seasons start on May 1 with first competitions allowed to happen across the board May 4.
The track and field season state track meet would then be in June, giving teams a chance to have some meets before state qualifiers.
According to East coach Rick Clarahan, the Black Raiders needed at least five meets before the state qualifying meet to be fully ready to qualify for the state.
Sprinters need the chance to compete, while hurdlers and jumpers needed the chances to get their footwork down during competitive races.
There were instances where some facilities were unavailable to the student-athletes, so Clarahan thought the meets were a prime opportunity to get a good feel for everything.
Clarahan called West coach Eric Strim right after the shutdown to see if there was something they could do with a truncated schedule.
“We were going to try to host one or find someone in town to host one,” Clarahan said. “We wanted to see what we could put together.”
The five meets would have put an extra amount of stress on coaches, according to Clarahan. Coaches would have less amount of time to gauge relay races in terms of which runners fit in the right spots.
Plus, there would have been no Drake Relays to help test those relay waters.
“A lot of times what you do for Drake isn’t what you do for state,” Clarahan said. “Take the 4x800, for example. There are 12 spots into Drake, and 24 at the state meet. Sometimes right after Drake, you make changes because we think there’s a better chance making it to state. We don’t have that opportunity now. There are only so many meets to find out what everyone else has.”
Clarahan said that the five meets in a shortened amount of time wouldn’t have put an extra amount of stress on athletes, as long as they put in the time on their own in the last month.
The five meets in a month’s span wasn’t going to be much different than a normal schedule.
Take this week, for example.
The Black Raiders would have competed Monday in Le Mars, Thursday at their home meet, then they would’ve been a part of this weekend’s now-canceled Sioux City Relays.
“We would have the same number of meets,” Clarahan said. “It comes down to how much training did your kids do?”
SB-L boys soccer has one less chance
The SB-L boys soccer team was one game shy of making the state tournament last season, and the Warriors built momentum year-by-year.
So, the Warriors had dreams of making it to state and adding on another state berth in the academic year. Friday’s announcement forced the Warriors to wait just another year.
“We’ve improved our record every single year,” Warriors coach Aaron Witmer said. “We had really high ambitions for our team. We were really locked in.”
The Warriors went 11-5 last season and won five of their last six games. Two of those wins came against state-qualifier Sioux Center and Heelan. Storm Lake ended the Warriors’ season in the substate final last season.
SB-L goalkeeper Matthew Headid -- the Warriors’ lone senior on this year’s team -- allowed just seven goals during the five-game win streak.
Witmer expressed sorrow for Headid not getting the chance to play one more season and to properly finish out a successful senior year after qualifying for the state wrestling meet.
“The odds were maybe against him and he never gave up,” Witmer said. “There’s not many people that work as hard as him.”
If there’s a silver lining, the Warriors’ roster is chock full of eight juniors and three sophomores.
“We had two chances at state, and now, it’s going to come down to their senior year,” Witmer said. “It’s unfortunate.”
SB-L’s leading point scorer, Ty Shoulders, was one of the eight juniors returning. Last season, Shoulders had 40 points including 18 goals.
Shoulders wants to play at the next level, and without a junior year to rely on, he’ll have to find a way to get some playing time on the pitch so coaches can see what Shoulders is all about.
“We’re going to have to find ways to get him some exposure,” Witmer said. “This year was going to be a good year for him to showcase his skills as a junior.”
There may be a couple ways for Shoulders -- and other area players -- to get some soccer in before next spring.
Briar Cliff men’s soccer coach Cory Christensen surveyed high school coaches to see whether players would be interested in a summer tournament.
Witmer, who is a BCU graduate, liked the idea.
“It all depends when we can come back and play,” Witmer said. “Even if things open up on a limited basis, maybe we can get some games in.”
Morningside also has a summer league, but Witmer wasn’t sure if that league was going to happen since it usually starts in mid-June.
Witmer hopes his players can find opportunities to play in the summer.
“With everything that was on the line (for SB-L), I do think there would be a lot of players who would be interested in something over the summer to help us reach our goals,” he said.
H-LP's season ends early again
For the Class 1A defending champion Harris-Lake Park boys' golf team, it is the second straight time the season ended early.
Last season, the final day of the 1A state tournament was called off because of inclement weather. Harris-Lake Park shot a 322 on the first day, giving the Wolves a three-stroke lead over Grundy Center and allowing H-LP to win the state title.
The Wolves were set to defend their state title because they didn't have a single senior in their top-six last season.
"I'm disappointed for the kid. Not just our seniors but every kid in every sport. It sucks for the kids but we understand. Maybe wait a little longer but I don't think it will change anything," H-LP coach Tyler Vaudt said. "The worst part is they don't have a chance to show off the hours of work they put in and possibly earn college scholarships."
Harris-Lake Park was set to be led by junior Lucas Gunderson, who was the 1A individual runner-up last season. Seniors Isaac Ihnen and Adrian Martin were two of the other top three golfers at state for the Wolves. Juniors Jaxson Heikens and Brody Sohn along with sophomore Braydan Perkins rounded out the state title team last season.
"Everybody was back. They were probably working hard than they had in years past," Vaudt said. "We were excited to see where we were at this year."
Vaudt is going to send out a hashtag #statetitlebid on Twitter and is going to call dibs for his team.
"All schools, all people part of sports, send out the hashtag #statetitle bid," Vaudt said. "Maybe give back to those kids and call dibs to the state title. All track, all tennis, all soccer, all of them are state champs and they are giving up something for something bigger. I think everyone should do it. Have it be a glimmer of hope for what could've been."
North boys tennis wait to build
The North boys' tennis team had a strong group of seniors and a state qualifier returning after a 5-1 2019 season but won't be able to take to the court this season.
"I'm disappointed like most. I was so hopeful for the May 1 start-up and for my players," North coach Scott Davidson said. "The kids are the ones I am most disappointed for. I understand why we are doing it because of the safety of not only the community and the athletes but for everyone involved."
North had five seniors on its roster this season and four were going to have prominent roles. Trevor Welp, Ben Mortiz and Derek Hwang were all in North's top-six and Brett Spencer was the No. 7. The fifth senior is Carson Bogenreif.
"They have been with me all four years and watching their growth on the court and also as young men has been tremendous," Davidson said. "For them to have it wrap up this way, I am extremely proud of who they have become. They are such great guys. They are going to be disappointed but they will move on.
"At least with the seniors, they have been great role models, not just at North but in Sioux City. I wish them the very best."
Junior Caleb Weber was set to be North's No. 1 player this season. He qualified for state as part of a doubles team as a freshman and went as an individual last season. Weber won't be able to qualify for state for four years now.
"I know he is disappointed but he is the kind of kid that will work harder going into his senior year so he has the chance to hopefully compete at state," Davidson said.
