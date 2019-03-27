SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan boys and girls track teams swept the CYO meet on Wednesday.
The Heelan girls scored 172 points and won by 66 points. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic finished in third with 101 points, Storm Lake St. Mary's was sixth with 24 points and Remsen St. Mary's was seventh with 14 points.
The Heelan boys scored 187 points to win the event by 78 points. Gehlen Catholic was fourth with 79 points, Storm Lake St. Mary's was sixth with 32 points and Remsen St. Marys was seventh with 10 points.
In the girls events, Heelan's Madison Jochum, a University of South Dakota recruit, won the 200-meter dash by more than a second with a time of 27.10 seconds. She then won the 400-meter dash by more than five seconds in 1:02.57.
Heelan's Amber Aesoph won the 800-meter run in 2:32.71 and then she won the 1,500-meter run by more than 30 seconds with a time of 4:50.84.
Jochum and Aesoph teamed up in the 4x400-meter relay along with Mia Conley and Hannah Hutchinson to win the event in 4:08.67, more than 30 seconds faster than second place.
Aesoph won her fourth event of the day when she teamed up with Brenna Joyce, Emma Hutchinson and Mia Conley to win the 4x800-meter relay in 10:51.35.
Jochum won her fourth event when she teamed up with Sokolowski, Stanek and Verzal to win the sprint medley in 1:56.47.
Hope Sokolowski, Allie Stanek, Joslyn Verzal and Izzy Linden won the 4x100-meter relay for Heelan in 54.59, four seconds better than second place.
Dayle Bleeker, Linden, Conley and Hannah Hutchinson teamed up for Heelan to win the Distance Medley in 4:38.18.
Heelan's Taylor Jochum won the high jump after clearing 4-feet, 11-inches.
Heelan's Ella Skinner won the shot put with a toss of 33-2.
Heelan's Nicole Jacobson won the discus with a toss of 127-6.
Storm Lake St. Mary's Danika Demers won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.71, almost two seconds better than second place.
Sydney Livermore, Molly Roder, Tiffany Woerdehoff and Kate Hill won the 4x200-meter relay for Gehlan Catholic in 1:55.46, three seconds faster than second place.
For the boys, Heelan's Drew Olson won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.72.
Olson teamed up with Keyonte Clark, Joe Yaneff and Camden Lee to win the 4x100-meter relay in 45.07.
Clark and Lee teamed up with Luke Longval and Trent Hope to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1:37.53.
Heelan's Deonte Walker won the 400-meter hurdles in 58.77.
Olson, Walker and Yaneff teamed up with Charlie Saulsbury to win the distance medley in 3:47.68, 11 seconds faster than second place.
The team of Marshall Huls, R.J. Breen, David Pitham and Cole Satterwhie won the 4x800-meter relay for Heelan in 8:59.89.
Heelan's Cade Block won the discus with a toss of 135-3.
Gehlan Catholic's Will Roder won the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.03. He also won the 3,200-meter run in 10:07.57.
Storm Lake St. Mary's Dawson Miller won the high jump after clearing 5-11.
Denison-Schleswig girls finish 2nd at Monarch Relays
DENISON, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig finished in second place at its own relays with 137.25 points on Tuesday. Harlan was first with 151.25.
The Monarchs sprint medley team of Cierra Kastner, Tia Petersen, Alex Mohr and Raegan Andersen won with a time of 1:57.80.
Anderson won the 1,500-meter run in 5:21.24.
Mohr, Hannah Neemann, Jaime Ibarra and Vanessa Gunderson teamed up in the shuttle hurdle relay for a first-place finish in 1:11.43.
Gunderson, Mohr, Kastner and Peterson won the 4x100-meter relay in 53.47.
Gunderson won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.87 and she won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.96.