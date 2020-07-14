Hinton baseball scores six runs in fourth inning to beat Westwood in Class 1A playoffs

According to Carlson, the younger guys are embraced by the juniors and seniors on Hinton's roster.

“We’ve come together very well,” Carlson said. “At the beginning of the season, I think we were doubted by a lot of people because we were so young. We had young people starting, but we’ve come together and worked hard. We all get along together, and on the field, we all play as nine.”

Kyle Brighton, meanwhile, is not one of the younger members of the Blackhawks roster, and his experience certainly helped him on the mound in the win.

Brighton allowed one run in six innings pitched. Brighton had four strikeouts while surrendering two walks and two singles.

The Blackhawks senior felt very confident in his fastball, and that allowed him to throw his offspeed pitches whenever he felt like it.

“I felt like I was throwing pretty hard,” Brighton said. “It was just good to win. I think my fastball is helping me out there, especially on the corners. The offspeed pitches just kept them unbalanced.”

Brighton also helped his own cause in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Kirwan.