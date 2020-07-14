Hinton baseball scores six runs in fourth inning to beat Westwood in Class 1A playoffs

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Before the game, Hinton High School sophomore Brody Spies wasn’t sure if Blackhawks coach Cale Kramer was kidding when he said that he was starting in Tuesday’s district semifinal against Westwood.
Before the 10-2 win for the Blackhawks, someone on the Blackhawks got injured, and Kramer asked the sophomore to step in and play as the designated hitter.
“We had to bring him off the bench and give him the opportunity,” Kramer said. “He went out there and did his job. I’m not sure he thought I was being serious, but he figured it out really quick.”
Spies had never had a varsity at-bat before the game on Tuesday, but his second at-bat brought some much-needed energy to the Blackhawks dugout.
Spies was asked to lay down a bunt and before the at-bat, lead-off hitter Justin Kirwan told Spies to be ready, knowing that Kramer called for a bunt with two teammates on base.
On the first pitch from Rebels relief pitcher Jackson Dewald, Spies laid down a bunt toward the third base side so that baserunners Glen Carlson and Teegan Tschampel could move up 90 feet, which they did. Spies also reached because of a throwing error.
The bunt paid off as Carlson and Tschampel both ended up scoring on two wild pitches.
Spies didn’t work on bunting much at the junior varsity level but that’s what the situation called for and he came through at a key time.
“We knew we were taking a chance, but we trusted him,” Kramer said. “There was no doubt there was a risk. As a staff, we trust our kids and they feel a lot better when we give them that confidence.”
While Spies’ bunt didn’t bring in any runs, it helped continue the spark Hinton started in the inning. Carlson, a freshman, led off the inning with a double, then Tschampel got on with a single to right field.
“We came back in after that half inning, and we all said that we needed to rile the bats,” Carlson said. “We came together and said that they couldn’t hang around. I wouldn’t say we were frustrated, but we knew we had to get things going.”
After those two scored on wild pitches, Spies eventually scored on a second error committed by the Rebels in that inning.
Then, sophomore Easton Stusse had a two-run single that gave the Blackhawks (12-2) their six-run rally.
Spies’ bunt, Carlson’s double and Stusse’s two-run hit provided a prime example of the younger Hinton players stepping up throughout the season.
The Blackhawks have several younger players on the varsity roster.
In the Blackhawks’ 10-0 win Saturday over River Valley, they had four freshmen and sophomores who were in the starting lineup.
According to Carlson, the younger guys are embraced by the juniors and seniors on Hinton's roster.
“We’ve come together very well,” Carlson said. “At the beginning of the season, I think we were doubted by a lot of people because we were so young. We had young people starting, but we’ve come together and worked hard. We all get along together, and on the field, we all play as nine.”
Kyle Brighton, meanwhile, is not one of the younger members of the Blackhawks roster, and his experience certainly helped him on the mound in the win.
Brighton allowed one run in six innings pitched. Brighton had four strikeouts while surrendering two walks and two singles.
The Blackhawks senior felt very confident in his fastball, and that allowed him to throw his offspeed pitches whenever he felt like it.
“I felt like I was throwing pretty hard,” Brighton said. “It was just good to win. I think my fastball is helping me out there, especially on the corners. The offspeed pitches just kept them unbalanced.”
Brighton also helped his own cause in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Kirwan.
Kirwan led off the game with a walk, stole second base, then advanced to third on the throw to second base that got away.
Westwood scored its first run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Dewald, then James Mendenhall had an RBI walk in the seventh inning.
“They’re fighters all the way to the end, and that’s why I enjoy coaching them,” Rebels coach Andy Scott said. “They’ve given everything they can. They’ve done great things for this program. COVID-19 didn’t stop us and didn’t damper the season at all.”
The Rebels end the season at 7-7.
“Hinton is a great team, and they hit the ball well,” Scott said. “We had them on the ropes for four innings, and we couldn’t find the strike zone after that. Hinton made us make mistakes. They’re as good as anyone we’ve seen.”
Hinton faces the winner of Kingsley-Pierson vs. Lawton-Bronson, which was played after the Hinton vs. Westwood game.
