HINTON, Iowa -- The Hinton boys golf team has been on a roll this season but suffered its only real setback earlier this week when Harris-Lake Park fired a 316 to claim the War Eagle Conference title.
But the Blackhawks still fired a good team score at the conference meet, finishing with a 344. That 18-hole round was better than the scores coming in from the rest of the schools the Blackhawks would see at Friday's sectional at Deer Run Golf Course.
Even so, Hinton coach Bruce Held thought each player could shave a couple of strokes off their score. And Held was right.
Hinton continued its successful season by shooting a 335, which was almost 30 strokes better than second-place OABCIG, to win the Class 2A sectional title on Friday.
"That's what we talked about, everybody take two or three strokes off your own score and that gets us down to where we can compete with a bunch of other teams," Held said. "That's the game of golf. You are playing against par, you aren't playing against your opponents. You are always playing the golf course. Every day we try and get better at that."
OABCIG finished with a 362 to finish in second place and Cherokee shot a 376 to finish in third. Those two teams along with Hinton advance to Thursday's district tournament at Emerald Hills Golf Course in Okoboji.
Andrew Hessa led Hinton with a 76, which was six strokes better than anyone else on Friday as the junior was the medalist at the sectional tournament.
"Just getting greens and regulations. That was the big thing. If I knew I could get greens and regulations, I could two-putt for par," Hessa said. "It feels pretty good, especially going into districts. We have it going in the right direction and we will hopefully go to state as a team."
The Blackhawks have been consistent all season, putting together the eighth-best nine-hole average in Class 2A this season at 168.50. Hessa, Blake Beller, Braden Vonk, Turner Schmitt, Tate Kounkel and Carson Prins made up Hinton's top-six on Friday but Held has relied on seven golfers all season with Justin Kirwan chipping in.
Hinton is so deep that the junior varsity team scored a lower nine-hole round than the varsity one day this season.
"We have balance and that's important. It was a fight to get in the top six and these guys rose to the top at the end of the season," Held said. "Today, Blake Beller didn't play his best golf and that's a poor round for him. But Prins and Vonk stepped up. It's nice having a team where you don't have to rely on the same four guys all of the time. Not too many teams can get the No. 6 guy to shoot like we can."
The depth was on display on Friday as Hinton finished with three golfers in the top-five. After Hessa, Prins and Vonk each shot an 85. The tiebreaker gave Prins third place and Vonk fourth place. Schmitt rounded out the top-four by finishing in eighth place with an 89. Beller added a 93 and Kounkel carded a 94.
Hinton's top six golfers had a nine-hole average 45 or under this season.
"If we have everything going, I have no doubt that we can shoot in the 310s," Hessa said. "I feel like we are always pushing each other and there are always people competing all of the time."
Austin Wardrip led OABCIG with an 87 and finished in fifth place. Reed Godbersen was seventh with an 89 and Landon Ray was 11th with a 91. Isaac Newquist rounded out the scoring for the Falcons with a 95.
"We've shot fairly consistently all year and today was another one of those days," OABCIG coach Kurt Hofmeister said. "We always feel like we leave some strokes out there and could do a little better but it was good enough to get second and move on."
Carson Jenness led Cherokee with an 89 and finished in ninth place. Jake Zwiefel followed with a 93 and Damon Williams added a 96. Joe Benson carded a 98.
East Sac's Brett Sharp moved on to districts as an individual with an 82 as did South Central Calhoun's Zane Neubaum, who carded an 89.
Alta-Aurelia finished in fifth with a 385 and MVAOCOU was seventh with a 391.
While Hinton has been solid all season, Friday's 335 put the Blackhawks in some good company. Estherville Lincoln Central and Pocahontas Area were both in the sectional in Sioux Center and both have a top-10 18-hole scoring average in 2A. Estherville LC is averaging 335.33 and Pocahontas shot a 337 before Friday's sectional (results from Friday's sectional in Sioux Center were not known by press time).
So if Hinton can shoot a 335 or even shave a couple more strokes of its score, the Blackhawks can compete for the district title.
"That's the whole game of golf is confidence. I think right now we are in a good spot," Held said. "To do nine strokes better today than Monday, that's a good start. We are shooting for 320. I think we can shoot 320 as a team and we have to do that if we want to advance out of districts."