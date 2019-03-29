HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton shot a 165 to win a boys golf triangular on Thursday at Deer Run Golf Course.
Cherokee finished in second with a 192 and Woodbury Central was third with a 194.
Hinton's Andrew Hessa was the medalist as he shot a 39. Teammate Blake Beller was the runner-up with a 40. Justin Kirwan and Braden Vonk each shot a 43 for Hinton and Turner Schmitt shot a 44. Carson Prins added a 47.
Carson Jenness led Cherokee with a 42. Damon Williams, Jake Zwiefel and Carter Jacobsen each shot a 50.
For Woodbury Central, Seth Even shot a 44 and Caleb Lubbers shot a 48.