Hinton's Aubree Lake hits two late free throws to lift Blackhawks
View Comments

Hinton's Aubree Lake hits two late free throws to lift Blackhawks

{{featured_button_text}}

SLOAN, Iowa — Hinton High School freshman Aubree Lake hit two free throws with 14 seconds remaining Saturday that helped the Blackhawks edge the Westwood Rebels 60-58. 

Before Lake hit her two free throws, Westwood freshman Jaeden Ferris hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 58-58 with about 30 seconds to go. 

Briley Pike scored a game-high 18 points for the Rebels, and Ferris had 16 points. 

Bella Badar led the Blackhawks with 15 points and Lake had 14.

SATURDAY'S LATE BOYS GAMES

HINTON 76, WESTWOOD 54: Hinton started out on a 25-9 run to start the game. 

Jake Koons led the Blackhawks with 19 points. Caleb Holmes had 16 and Gavin Nelson scored 13. 

Sam Miller was the Rebels' lone double-digit scorer with 12 points. 

PONCA 58, WAYNE 40: Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with a game-high 22 points. 

Ponca's big quarter came in the third by outscoring Wayne 17-6. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News