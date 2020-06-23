Hinton wins pitchers duel over Storm Lake

Gavin Nelson coaxed a two-out walk to load the sacks before Wieseler’s game-winning hit. Nelson scored the third Hinton run when Carlson reached on an error.

Hinton’s only other threat came in the first inning. Justin Kirwan led off with a single and went to second on an error, then Brighton walked and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Tate Linton.

However, Dvergsten got Tate Kounkel to fly out to center and Easton Stusse hit a grounder to the shortstop. Brighton collected Hinton’s only other hit, a two-out single in the third inning.

Storm Lake, now 0-4, had a couple of chances to get to Carlson early, stranding two runners in both the second and third. Otherwise, the righthander was dominating.

“We have a lot of confidence in him, but honestly we don’t really know where our guys are in the rotation right now,” Kramer said. “It’s still early and some guys had some sore arms last week. Great pitching and good defense on both sides.

“We got lucky at the end and took advantage and scored some runs to put the pressure on them.”