Hinton wins pitchers duel over Storm Lake

HINTON, Iowa – Hinton caught a break in the bottom of the sixth inning here Monday night and came away with a 3-0 non-conference high school baseball win over Storm Lake.
With the bases loaded and two outs in a scoreless tie, the Blackhawks’ Keanen Wieseler hit what appeared to be an inning-ending pop-up on the infield.
However, Storm Lake’s first baseman misplayed the ball and it fell harmlessly to the ground, allowing two runs to score. Hinton added another unearned run and after Kyle Brighton worked out of a bit of trouble in the top of the seventh, improved its overall record to 3-1.
“It was a good old fashioned pitchers duel,” Hinton Coach Cale Kramer said. “Both pitchers pitched well and relief pitchers came in and threw strikes, giving both teams a chance.”
Hinton freshman Glen Carlson was most impressive, allowing just one hit while striking out 11. He was replaced by Brighton with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Brighton, a Northwestern College recruit, struck out three but the Tornadoes had a couple of baserunners on in the seventh on a walk and fielders choice before Brighton struck out leadoff hitter Mark Eddie to end the contest.
Storm Lake starter Tyler Dvergsten was also in total command, giving up only two hits in 6 2/3 innings. Dvgersten retired the first two batters in the seventh, then was lifted in favor of younger brother Sam Dvergsten after walking two in a row.
Gavin Nelson coaxed a two-out walk to load the sacks before Wieseler’s game-winning hit. Nelson scored the third Hinton run when Carlson reached on an error.
Hinton’s only other threat came in the first inning. Justin Kirwan led off with a single and went to second on an error, then Brighton walked and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Tate Linton.
However, Dvergsten got Tate Kounkel to fly out to center and Easton Stusse hit a grounder to the shortstop. Brighton collected Hinton’s only other hit, a two-out single in the third inning.
Storm Lake, now 0-4, had a couple of chances to get to Carlson early, stranding two runners in both the second and third. Otherwise, the righthander was dominating.
“We have a lot of confidence in him, but honestly we don’t really know where our guys are in the rotation right now,” Kramer said. “It’s still early and some guys had some sore arms last week. Great pitching and good defense on both sides.
“We got lucky at the end and took advantage and scored some runs to put the pressure on them.”
Storm Lake’s only hit was a leadoff single by Kevin Lopez in the second. He eventually went to second on a passed ball and wound up on third on a fielders choice, but Carlson caught Jake Eddie looking to squelch the threat.
Hinton’s only loss is to a powerful Remsen St. Mary’s squad, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.
“We’re fairly inexperienced, we’ve got six starters who up until last week probably had a combined 20 varsity at-bats,” Kramer said. “The guys have come out with great energy, they’re positive when things go good or bad. They’re fighting through some trials and tribulations, but keeping their noses to the grindstone.”
