SIOUX CITY | Balanced scoring carried the Sioux City Metros to Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Omaha Junior Lancers during Midwest High School Hockey League action at the IBP Ice Center.
Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros received goals from four different players, including Taylor Frerichs and Tyler Ownby, who each assisted on the first two goals of the game.
Frerichs scored five minutes into the game, assisted by both Ownby and Colby Nieman. Sioux City (23-3-3) then increased its lead to two goals as Ownby scored a power-play goal, assisted by Frerichs and Ethan Burge at the 9:50 mark of the second period.
Max Beller assisted on a pair of Sioux City third-period goals. Aided as well by Easton Ransford, Reece McDonald scored an even-strength goal, 54 seconds into the final frame.
Cale Bricker turned in an empty-net goal for the Metros with 4:59 left in the third period. Beller and Alec Nieman assisted on the play.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller (23-3-3) converted 24 of 25 save attempts.
Details on the junior varsity game between Sioux City and Omaha will be released in Sunday’s Journal.
Sioux City will play at Omaha Sunday. The JV game will start at 3 p.m. and the varsity will follow at 5 o’clock.