DUBUQUE, Iowa | Blake Beller hasn’t had a dominant stretch like this in his high school hockey career.
Beller has been simply unstoppable between the pipes for the Sioux City Metros. He extended his shutout streak to four following back-to-back shutouts over the Dubuque Devils, 4-0 on Saturday night and 5-0 Sunday morning during Midwest High School Hockey League action at Mystique Ice Center.
Beller currently ranks second in MHSHL statistics in wins (18), shutouts (6), goals-against average (1.08) and save percentage (.945). His play is one of the reasons Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros have yielded only 24 goals this season, which also ranks second in the 13-team league.
Beller has played all 1,131 minutes for 18-2-2 Metros, which following the weekend sweep took sole possession of second place in the MHSHL. He stopped each of the 13 shots he faced in Saturday’s game and was 7-for-7 in Sunday’s contest.
Saturday night, Sioux City received one goal and one assist from three players – Smith Archer, Cale Bricker and Easton Ransford.
Chase Mann and Ransford scored first-period goals. Archer gave the Metros a 3-0 lead with his goal at the 13:54 mark and almost two minutes later, Ransford scored his second point of the night, assisting on Bricker’s goal.
Sioux City had a 43-13 shots on Saturday. Sunday morning, the shots advantage grew to 49-7 in an attack where Bricker recorded two goals and an assist while Dayson Tucker contributed two goals.
Tucker’s second-period goal, assisted by Bricker, gave the Metros a 2-0 lead. Tucker increased the advantage with a goal 3 ½ minutes into the third period.
Tucker, who had five goals and five assists, posted his second 2-goal game of the season. Bricker, who has nine goals and 12 assists, also has a pair of 2-goal efforts along with a six-game scoring streak.
Taylor Frerichs scored a first-period goal and assisted, along with Ransford on the last of Tucker’s goals.
Sioux City’s junior varsity fell 2-1 on Saturday to the Devils. Nicholas Bradshaw’s third-period goal forced a 1-1 tie. Collin Patrick turned in 27 saves.
Tucker scored two goals for the JV Metros Sunday, but Dubuque rallied for a 3-2 victory. Tucker, who has 14 goals and 19 assists for the 9-12-1 Metros, snapped a 1-1 tie on a goal at the 12:16 mark of the second period.
Patrick converted 32 of 35 save chances.
Sioux City will play Saturday and Sunday at Kansas City as MHSHL action continues.