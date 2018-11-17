AMES, Iowa | Max Beller recorded the first hat trick of his high school hockey career Friday night while leading the Sioux City Metros to an 8-0 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over the Ames Little Cyclones.
Beller hiked his season scoring total to 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists). It was the second multi-goal game of the season for Beller, who had a pair of 2-goal games last season for the MHSHL regular-season and tournament champions.
Beller, who entered Saturday night’s game at Ames with a team-high goal total, started the scoring with a goal at the 2:55 mark of the first period, while a minute and 16 seconds later, Tyler Ownby tallied the first of his two goals. Reese McDonald, who assisted on Beller’s opening goal, then gave Coach Jesse Monell’s team a 3-0 lead on a goal with 4:54 left in the second period.
Sioux City (6-1-1) received second-period goals from Ownby, Smith Archer and Taylor Frerichs. Beller scored two unassisted third-period goals for a team that posted a 40-6 shots on goal advantage.
Ownby picked up two goals and an assist while Frerichs, the squad’s scoring leader with 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) turned in a goal and two assists. Archer and McDonald each recorded a goal and an assist.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller (6-1-1) picked up his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career, stopping each of the six shots he faced.
The Metros junior varsity slipped to 3-5 on the season after a 3-0 loss. Goalie Will Stokes converted 25 of 27 save attempts.