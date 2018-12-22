LINCOLN, Neb. -- Max Beller has saved some of his best hockey games for the Lincoln Stars.
Beller enjoyed a productive scoring weekend while helping the Sioux City Metros to a pair of weekend Midwest High School Hockey League road victories over Lincoln at Ice Box Arena. The last of his two goals gave the Metros a 4-3 win Friday night and he followed with four goals in Saturday afternoon’s 8-1 rout.
Winners of six straight, Coach Jesse Monell's 14-2-1 Metros moved to second place in the 13-team league with 29 points. Waterloo (16-0-1) leads the MHSHL with 33 points.
Dating back to last season when the Metros won the MHSHL regular-season and tournament title (along with the USA Hockey High School Division 2 national championship), Beller, a senior from Sioux City North, has recorded multiple-point totals in four of his five games against Lincoln. Beller leads the Metros with 14 goals.
Friday night, Beller tied the game 2-2 when he scored off the first of Reece McDonald’s two assists. Beller's unassisted shorthanded goal with 9:42 left in the third period snapped a 3-all tie.
Taylor Frerichs, the Metros’ scoring leader with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists), scored two goals. The last of Frerichs' red-lighters, a power play assisted by McDonald and Alec Nieman, was good for a 3-2 second period lead.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 29 of 32 save attempts for a squad that outshot Lincoln 44-32.
Max Beller established a team-best with Saturday’s 4-goal effort as Sioux City completed the sweep at Ice Box Arena. One of seven Metros with multiple-goal performances this season, Beller marked his fourth game of the season with two or more goals.
Beller scored one goal in both the first and second periods, then tallied two third-period goals.
Tyler Ownby supplied two goals and two assists. Ownby recorded 1-goal, 1-assist efforts in both the first and second periods while hiking his season totals to eight goals and nine assists.
Ownby and Chase Mann scored back-to-back goals, 2 ½ minutes apart, in the first period. Dayson Tucker scored a goal in the third period.
En route to its sixth consecutive victory, Sioux City outshot Lincoln 39-30. Nieman dished three assists while both Frerichs and McDonald each recorded two assists.
Blake Beller recorded 29 saves in between the pipes for the Metros.
Sioux City’s junior varsity slipped to 7-9-1 on the season after a 0-1-1 weekend.
Friday, the Metros fell 5-4 in a shootout to the Stars. Sioux City had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to receive second-period goals from Mann, Tucker and Nicholas Bradshaw, then forced a 4-4 tie when Jake Posson scored off a Tristan Woodbury assist at the 3:54 mark of the third period.
Tucker led the Metros with a goal and two assists. Bradshaw and Mann each contributed a goal and an assist. Collin Patrick converted 30 of 34 save attempts in regulation, then stopped two of three shots in the shootout.
Lincoln won Saturday morning’s game, 4-1. Sioux City tied the game 1-1 as Chandler Pithan scored, courtesy of Tucker’s assist in the first period, but the Stars scored two second-period goals on the way to the win.
Patrick made 31 of 35 saves.
The Metros are idle until Jan. 4 when they play at Ralston Arena against the Omaha Junior Lancers. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity will follow at 8 o’clock.