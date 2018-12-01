SIOUX CITY | Taylor Frerichs scored two goals and added an assist Friday night while leading the Sioux City Metros to a 6-1 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Fremont Flyers at the IBP Ice Center.
The Metros’ leading scorer this season with 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists), Frerichs took a seven-game scoring streak into Saturday afternoon’s game at the IBP against MHSHL leader Waterloo.
Frerichs assisted, along with Reese McDonald on Alec Nieman’s power play goal that gave Coach Jesse Monell’s squad a 2-0 first-period lead. Frerichs then added a power-play goal midway through the first period, a red-lighter with assists from McDonald and Tyler Ownby.
Frerichs notched his second 2-goal game of the season when he scored unassisted in the third period.
Sioux City (8-1-1) also received first-period goals from Easton Ransford and Smith Archer. Cale Bricker scored a goal in the second period.
Sioux City outshot Fremont, 25-14. Archer had a goal and two assists while McDonald and Ownby each dished two assists. Coming through with one goal and one assist were Nieman and Ransford.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 13 of 14 save attempts.
Dayson Tucker had a goal and two assists for the Metros junior varsity in a 3-1 win over
Fremont.
Tucker assisted on a first-period goal from Chase Mann. Tucker snapped a 1-1 tie when he scored, courtesy of Nick Bradshaw’s assist at the 7:41 mark of the third period. About a minute and a half later, Tucker assisted on Bradshaw’s goal.
Collin Patrick converted on 23 of 24 save attempts for the Metros, which improved to 5-5.